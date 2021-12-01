ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoCon has November to remember to open 2021-22 season

By John Hooper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour wins over Power-Six conference foes and a top-nine ranking among the NCAA’s 32 Division I men’s college basketball conferences are two of several notables to emerge for the rapid rise of the SoCon following the opening month of the 2021-22 college basketball season. It was truly a November...

