Visual Art

New interactive art installations light up South Lake Union

KING-5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe light art will be...

www.king5.com

Bemidji Pioneer

Decorative benches installed on Lake Bemidji's south shore

BEMIDJI – The south shore of Lake Bemidji has an added artistic touch following the installation of four imaginative benches along State Highway 197 as part of the Bemidji Sculpture Walk on Wednesday. “We added some art to the benches that were here. They were pretty utilitarian,” a Sculpture Walk...
BEMIDJI, MN
thecoaster.net

Sustainable Art Tree Installed in Convention Hall

A sustainable art tree has been placed in Asbury Park’s Convention Hall this Christmas season. This week the Asbury Park community arts non-profit Wooden Walls Project and the Asbury Park Boardwalk Project present the sculptural Christmas tree entitled The Giving Tree, It is the work of locally-based artist Porkchop with the help of fellow Asbury Park artist Bradley Hoffer. The tree is made of found and recycled materials. The artists say “The strong, angular structure is meant to recall the juxtaposition of Convention Hall where it contrasts with the adjacent ocean.”
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Time Out Global

Take a look at the Light Up the Lake indoor display at Navy Pier

For years, Navy Pier has hosted the annual Winter Wonderfest inside its 170,000-square-foot Festival Hall, which brought some holiday spirit (and lights, and rides) to the lakefront attractions. This year, Festival Hall is hosting a reconfigured holiday season event called Light Up the Lake, which—true to its name—is centered around a dazzling display of light sculptures, including a towering reindeer, rubber duckies and a picture-perfect light tunnel. Yes, there's no shortage of Christmas light displays in Chicago, but this one is located indoors!
CHICAGO, IL
northcountyoutlook.com

LWHS installs new art piece

Lakewood High School is the recipient of one of the latest public arts pieces from the Washington Arts Commission which was installed on Nov. 23. The piece, titled ‘Passage,’ is a representation of an open door. The stainless steel sculpture is 18 feet tall and weighs about 2,000 pounds. Transitions...
LAKEWOOD, WA
#Light Art#Art Installations#Interactive Art
funcheap.com

Stunning New Immersive Light Art Show Coming to SF’s Japantown

A brand new immersive light art experience is coming to San Francisco’s Japantown. The Japantown Community Benefit District in partnership with Ryotaro Muramatsu and NAKED, Inc. is excited to present the U.S. premier of the Dandelion Project to San Francisco’s Japantown. Created and conceived by artist Ryotaro Muramatsu, the Dandelion...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TrendHunter.com

Interactive Light Sculptures

HELIX is an interactive sculpture made by artist Jen Lewin. The piece is part of the Flux series, and according to the artist, is “designed to combine mathematical, musical, and dance principles into interactive experiences that stimulate multiple senses.”. The piece stands at over 20 feet and consists of 24...
DESIGN
raleighconvergence.com

Illuminate Art Walk, lighted art installations in Downtown Raleigh, begins Friday

Illuminate Art Walk will return to Downtown Raleigh beginning Friday. 💡What to see: Chimes, pictured below, is a highlight of this year’s series of large-scale light-based art pieces. Chimes will span half of City Plaza on Fayetteville Street. 💡Find it: Other installations in Downtown Raleigh’s Fayetteville Street and Glenwood South...
RALEIGH, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
bungalower

Light Up SoDo returns to ring in the holidays south of downtown

The SoDo District (Facebook | Instagram | Website) is ringing in the holidays this year with the return of its annual Light Up Sodo event on Sunday, December 5, sponsored by Orlando Health. The family and pet-friendly event will run from 2-6 p.m. at the SoDo Shopping Plaza at 120...
ORLANDO, FL
coronadonewsca.com

City Approves Development Ordinance, Accepts Proposal For New Art Installation

The November 16 Coronado council meeting kicked off with the award presentations of the annual Thanksgiving Poster Coloring Contest. Hosted by the Recreation Department and Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) each year, awards and prizes for first, second, and third place winners across three age groups were handed out by city council members.
CORONADO, CA
wgnradio.com

Light Up the Lake is coming to Navy Pier this weekend!

Marilynn Gardner, Navy Pier president and CEO, joined Bob Sirott to talk about Navy Pier’s Light Up the Lake which runs from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, in Festival Hall. It will feature an indoor, temperature-controlled experience, featuring large-scale light-sculpture displays, comprising more than 600,000 twinkling lights; a regulation-size Alpine ice rink; authentic holiday beer garden; kiddie train rides; Santa’s Village and gift market; and other family-friendly events. For tickets visit NavyPier.Org.
thunderboltradio.com

Christmas Lights and Tree Installed in Union City

The Christmas spirit is underway in Union City. Employees with the Union City Energy Authority have installed the Christmas lights on Reelfoot Avenue and other streets, and the downtown tree is in place at the courthouse.
UNION CITY, TN
sltablet.com

Be Part Of Light Up Center Lake 2021

The Kiwanis Club of Clermont is hosting its annual Light Up Center Lake with more than 30 twinkling light displays around Center Lake. The displays can be viewed from SR 50 between Eighth Street and West Avenue. The Kiwanis Club of Clermont has been working all year to have the...
CLERMONT, FL
Huron Daily Tribune

Sparkle in the Park to light up Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE -- During the course of the year, every community puts on special events that tug at the hearts of their residents and visitors like a Hallmark moment. The Bear Lake Promoters have been creating such an event for the past 17 years during the holiday season when they light up Hopkins Park and the surrounding area with thousands of Christmas lights. The event is called Sparkle in the Park by name, but to the thousands who view it each year it is pure magic.
BEAR LAKE, MI
UncoverLA

Santa Monica Celebrates Much-Needed Makeover with Interactive Art Pop-Up

If you didn't already know, Santa Monica has been in the process of renovating key areas like Ocean Avenue and Palisades Park as a part of a broader initiative known as the Ocean Avenue Project. Some of those improvements will be celebrated at an interactive art pop-up where locals are invited to experience the area in a brand new way on Saturday, December 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There, you'll be able to engage with interactive art installations between Broadway and Colorado Avenue which will remain on view through early 2022.
SANTA MONICA, CA
southforktines.com

Yuletide and Winterfest celebrations light up South Fork

SOUTH FORK — The Hungry Logger building in South Fork was transformed into a winter wonderland for the 5th annual Yuletide and Winterfest celebration this past weekend in South Fork. Vendors from as far away as Nebraska and as close as Del Norte and Monte Vista gathered to welcome holiday...
SOUTH FORK, CO
Lantern

Long-standing tradition Light Up the Lake returns to campus

The Mirror Lake tree-lighting tradition, Light Up the Lake, is returning a bit earlier than expected this year. Light Up the Lake, a campus holiday tradition where approximately 60,000 lights are strung up in the trees surrounding Mirror Lake, was started in the early 2000s by Ohio Staters, Inc., a service-based student organization. It will host this year’s event alongside The Ohio State University Alumni Association. The first night took place Thursday and will take place again Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Mirror Lake.
untappedcities.com

12 New Public Art Installations In NYC December 2021

Though the year may quickly be coming to a close, public art installations continue to open across New York City. From the Park Avenue Armory to Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, a dozen new art installations are available for view. This December be sure to check out Lisa Congdon’s large-scale printed vinyl murals for Rockefeller Center’s holiday installation, Cecile Chong’s sculpture display EL DORADO – The New Forty Niners, and the interactive monument Lenticular Histories at Prospect Park. In addition, keep reading to learn more about art installations still up from previous months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

