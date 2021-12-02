New interactive art installations light up South Lake Union

For years, Navy Pier has hosted the annual Winter Wonderfest inside its 170,000-square-foot Festival Hall, which brought some holiday spirit (and lights, and rides) to the lakefront attractions. This year, Festival Hall is hosting a reconfigured holiday season event called Light Up the Lake, which—true to its name—is centered around a dazzling display of light sculptures, including a towering reindeer, rubber duckies and a picture-perfect light tunnel. Yes, there's no shortage of Christmas light displays in Chicago, but this one is located indoors!
