New interactive art installations light up South Lake Union

BEAR LAKE -- During the course of the year, every community puts on special events that tug at the hearts of their residents and visitors like a Hallmark moment. The Bear Lake Promoters have been creating such an event for the past 17 years during the holiday season when they light up Hopkins Park and the surrounding area with thousands of Christmas lights. The event is called Sparkle in the Park by name, but to the thousands who view it each year it is pure magic.

BEAR LAKE, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO