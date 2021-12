The Ringgold varsity girls jumped out to a double-digit lead at the end of the first quarter on Thursday and rolled to a 41-11 home victory over LaFayette. Braylee Raby and Keeley Mountjoy each had seven points in the victory as the Lady Tigers improved to 6-0. Mattox Hollingsworth added six, while Alayna Yarger and Jersey Rae Loy each scored five. Eryn Epps had four points, followed by Albany Jett with three and Tori Epps and Ariana Battle with two apiece.

RINGGOLD, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO