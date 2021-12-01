Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio will retire next year, creating an open seat in newly formed district that now includes Lincoln County
Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio is retiring. After more than three decades as a mainstay in Oregon politics, the state’s longest-tenured U.S. House member announced Wednesday that he won’t seek a 19th term. The 4th Congressional District DeFazio represents spans Oregon’s southwest corner, stretching from the California border to Albany....yachatsnews.com
