Oregon State

Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio will retire next year, creating an open seat in newly formed district that now includes Lincoln County

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon Congressman Peter DeFazio is retiring. After more than three decades as a mainstay in Oregon politics, the state’s longest-tenured U.S. House member announced Wednesday that he won’t seek a 19th term. The 4th Congressional District DeFazio represents spans Oregon’s southwest corner, stretching from the California border to Albany....

