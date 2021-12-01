Robinhood Markets rolling out new brokerage account transfer feature

EXCLUSIVE: Vault AI, an emerging market research firm blending artificial intelligence with more traditional methodology, has closed an $8 million Series A funding round.
Co-leading the round were Israel-based PICO Venture Partners and Hearst Ventures, the investment arm of Hearst Corp. and an early backer of companies like Roku, Pandora and BuzzFeed. Other participants in the Series A included former Sony Pictures Entertainment Vice Chairman Yair Landau as well as existing Vault investors TV Azteca and Sky/ProSieben-backed Remagine Ventures.
Vault’s executive roster includes industry veterans like Abe Recio, formerly an SVP at Sony, who is chief product officer, and Rachel Kraus, a...
