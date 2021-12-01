ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinhood Markets rolling out new brokerage account transfer feature

By Max Gottlich
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) introduces a new feature that enables customers to transfer assets at other brokerages into their Robinhood account to consolidate and manage investments in...

Robinhood stock gains 4% after filing to terminate share resale registration

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock climbs 4.2% in after-hours trading after the fintech files to terminate its registration statement for the resale of class A common stock received by certain shareholders. The shareholders received the shares when the Tranche 1 convertible notes they held automatically converted to shares in connection with...
STOCKS
Software Firm GitLab CFO Discusses First Earnings Report Since IPO

GitLab CFO Brian Robins joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to discuss the single platform software development app's first earnings report since going public in October. The company frames itself as a one-stop-shop for businesses to transition into software development to manage in-network chat, video conferencing, and meeting scheduling among other applications. GitLab saw Q3 revenue jump 58 percent and was able to add a number of new customers since its IPO.
TECHNOLOGY
Verra Mobility prices stock offering by a selling stockholder

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) has priced its public offering of 8,207,821 shares of Class A Common Stock by a selling stockholder. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering. Closing date is December 10, 2021. Shares down 6.2% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $15.45. Previously (Dec. 7): Verra...
ECONOMY
Clean Energy Fuels boosts share buyback plan

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) will resume repurchases of shares of the Company’s Common Stock; it approved an increase in the aggregate purchase amount from $30.0 million to $50.0 million. The initial repurchase plan ($30.0 million) does not have an expiration date, and it may be suspended or discontinued at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Resolute announces $100M buyback program

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) has authorized the repurchase of up to $100M or 10 M of the company's common shares. The transactions will be funded using the company's sources of liquidity. "Today's announcement follows recent completion of the share repurchase program announced in March 2020, under which we repurchased 11.5...
MARKETS
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
Personal Finance
5 Red Flags for Robinhood Markets' Future

Robinhood’s stock looks cheap relative to its growth potential. However, it’s being weighed down by concerns about regulatory headwinds, slowing growth, and widening losses. Its final lock-up expiration could see big investors head for the exits. Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock currently trades more than 40% below its IPO price...
STOCKS
Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares are trading lower by 8.7% at $22.08. The move appears related to overall market weakness as stocks dip amid omicron variant concerns. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 40% over the past month after the company in late October reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS...
STOCKS
BOTS starts accepting Shiba Inu as payment; developing Dogecoin pool, miner

Blockchain and robotics developer BOTS (OTCPK:BTZI) says it has started accepting payments in Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD). In addition, BOTS (OTCPK:BTZI) is developing a private Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) pool and next-generation highly advanced Dogecoin miner that will be announced in the immediate future, the company says. The company is also offering Black...
ECONOMY
StitchFix plummets after guiding revenue below consensus

StitchFix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares dive despite a FQ1 beat on both the top and bottom lines as the company guides revenue well below consensus for FQ2 and FY2022. Active clients grew 11.8% Y/Y and 0.4% Q/Q to 4.18M for FQ1 ended Oct 30, 2021. Revenue per active client was $524, an increase of 12% Y/Y and 4% Q/Q.
STOCKS
Rolling Over to Precious Metals Account

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/overview. If you are thinking about investing in a new IRA or whether you are thinking about changing your IRA investment strategy, now is a good time. It is always good to think about your retirement plans and how to make the most out of them. The investment world is always changing and you have options. While one plan may not be right for everyone gold is a good option for many people and you should know your options regarding investing in gold.
MARKETS
Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on ReNew Energy with "Buy" rating

ReNew Energy Global (RNW +8.1%) is trading higher after Goldman Sachs started coverage on the stock, rating it as "Buy". Price target on RNW is $17. The analyst commented, "Renew is India's largest renewables developer by installed capacity with a top 10 positioning globally." ReNew Energy reported its FQ2 results...
STOCKS
Emerging Market Research Firm Vault AI Closes $8M Series A Round Co-Led By Hearst Ventures And PICO Venture Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Vault AI, an emerging market research firm blending artificial intelligence with more traditional methodology, has closed an $8 million Series A funding round. Co-leading the round were Israel-based PICO Venture Partners and Hearst Ventures, the investment arm of Hearst Corp. and an early backer of companies like Roku, Pandora and BuzzFeed. Other participants in the Series A included former Sony Pictures Entertainment Vice Chairman Yair Landau as well as existing Vault investors TV Azteca and Sky/ProSieben-backed Remagine Ventures. Vault’s executive roster includes industry veterans like Abe Recio, formerly an SVP at Sony, who is chief product officer, and Rachel Kraus, a...
BUSINESS

