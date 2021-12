The last time the Leafs played in San Jose, it also started at 10:30 at night, but not much else is the same as it was that night. The Leafs lost it 5-2. Jack Campbell was in net, and he was terrible. Tyson Barrie led the Leafs in ice time, and Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner had the goals for the Leafs. The Leafs defence was Barrie, Travis Dermott, Justin Holl, Martin Marincin, Calle Rosén, and Timothy Liljegren. Frederik Gauthier and Kyle Clifford both appeared in the game.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO