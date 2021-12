Believe it or not, we are roughly a quarter of the way through the Milwaukee Bucks title defense season, and oh boy, there has been a lot to talk about. The quarter mark of a season is more or less when we find out a team is who they are. That could not be less true for the 2021-22 version of the Milwaukee Bucks! Through a multitude of injuries, primarily to Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez, and illness, the Bucks have had their four best players available for one game so far this season and it was the first of the season.

