Anthony Richardson had a big task in front of him Saturday. The Florida Gators freshman quarterback led the charge for the win over Florida State in the second half of the rivalry contest. He subbed in for Emory Jones, who turned the ball over three times, and sparked the 24-21 win. When asked about the focus coming into a rivalry game and needing a win for bowl eligibility, Richardson said the team’s focus was just on winning.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO