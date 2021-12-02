ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sacramento Kings rout shorthanded Clippers 124-115

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVt2A_0dBt9UTg00

De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and Terence Davis added 23 in the Sacramento Kings' 124-115 victory over the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Richaun Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Kings snapped a two-game skid and improved to 3-3 under interim coach Alvin Gentry after a 6-11 start that led to Luke Walton's firing last month.

Sacramento also bounced back solidly from a blowout loss at home to the Lakers one night earlier. The Kings blew a 14-point lead early in the third quarter of Tuesday's defeat, prompting an intense film session before they faced a Clippers team without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard or Nicolas Batum.

“For most of the game, I thought we played to the level that we should, just from a competitive standpoint," Gentry said. “They’re a good bunch of players, and I think they want to do the right thing. I just wanted to remind them that we have to do it on a consistent basis, but I thought the response was great.”

George sat out to rest, and Sacramento had little trouble with Los Angeles’ role players early on, jumping to a 20-point lead early in both halves and never trailing at Staples Center.

But five Clippers reserves led a 14-0 rally in the final minutes while the Kings still had four starters in the game, trimming Sacramento's lead to eight points with 1:28 to play. Fox hit a clinching layup in the final minute.

“They were moving way faster than us, flying around, and we couldn’t keep up in that third quarter,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “We did some good things, but defensively was where they hurt us more than anything. You come in with a game plan, and then you have to adjust. We did that, but they were playing well.”

George hadn't sat all season, but in doing so, he left the Clippers without both cornerstones of the roster that reached the Western Conference finals last summer for the first time in franchise history. The Clippers have been struggling to stay above .500 in Leonard’s absence while riding on the shoulders of George, who scored at least 20 points in 17 of their first 21 games.

Leonard isn’t close to making his season debut after undergoing knee ligament surgery in July. Batum also missed his sixth straight game for the Clippers under the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Luke Kennard scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Clippers, who have lost seven of 10. Los Angeles fell back to 11-11 with its third straight loss, including back-to-back home defeats to struggling New Orleans and Sacramento.

“We just didn’t get on track defensively with what we wanted to do,” Kennard said. “It’s something we’ve got to fix right away, and I think we’ve got the guys in the locker room to do that, who are willing to trust in each other and make the changes we need to get more wins.”

Terance Mann also had 19 points for Los Angeles, and Ivica Zubac added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Rookie Davion Mitchell scored 20 points for Sacramento, just two shy of his career high, while Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points and 11 assists for the Kings in the California clubs' first meeting of the season. They'll have a rematch in Sacramento on Saturday.

“We let them see light and hit a couple of shots at the end,” said Mitchell, who made his first seven shots before his first miss in the final minute of the third quarter. “They got comfortable, and we started to turn the ball over. They made their run, but we did a good job of not letting them get close."

Sacramento got off to a strong start with 13 points apiece in the first half from Mitchell and Chimezie Metu, a Los Angeles native who played at Lawndale High School before three seasons at Southern California. The Kings streaked to a 20-point lead early on, but the Clippers trimmed it to 62-52 at the half.

TIP-INS

Kings: They've got two wins at Staples Center and three wins at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center this season. ... Moe Harkless sat out with a knee injury despite being upgraded to questionable before the game. ... Marvin Bagley remained sidelined by a non-COVID-19 illness. ... Harrison Barnes missed his fourth straight game with a foot injury.

Clippers: Marcus Morris returned after a one-game rest absence. ... Kennard converted a four-point play in the fourth quarter.

NO FREEBIES

Los Angeles nearly played the entire first half without shooting a free throw, but Reggie Jackson finally got to the line 12.1 seconds before the break. The Clippers didn't consistently get to the line until the fourth quarter, when they earned 10 of their 16 free throws.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Clippers on Saturday night.

Clippers: At Lakers on Friday night.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
sircharlesincharge.com

Sacramento Kings: Will coaching change lead to bigger moves?

The Sacramento Kings make a big change. A 6-11 start to the season and the Sacramento Kings‘ brass had seen enough. Luke Walton was dismissed as the team’s head coach and Alvin Gentry was named the interim coach shortly after. The change isn’t exactly surprising, but the timing of it is quite interesting.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kings must bite the bullet and deal De’Aaron Fox before NBA trade deadline

The Sacramento Kings are at the start of another questionable season. The Kings last made the playoffs in 2006 and last made it through the first round in 2004. It is sometimes difficult to express the mixture of emotions Kings fans must be going through, from utter disappointment in terms of how the team is run to anger at seeing this happening for almost two decades. The franchise is synonymous with uncertainty, dysfunction, and they are generally seen as a laughingstock of the NBA. All of this is detrimental to some real All-Star-level talent they have on the roster, and one of these talents is the focus here: De’Aaron Fox.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Richaun Holmes
Person
Luke Walton
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Alvin Gentry
Person
Tyronn Lue
Sactown Royalty

Kings squeak out victory in Los Angeles, beat Clippers 124-115 in high-scoring affair

The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-115 on their second night of a back-to-back behind an offensive symphony led by De’Aaron Fox’s 24 points followed by Terence Davis’ 23 points and Davion Mitchell’s 20. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 12 points and 12 assists, his sixth career double-double, while...
NBA
cbslocal.com

Clippers Lose During Paul George’s First Rest Day, 124-115

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Without Paul George out on his first rest day of the season, the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Sacramento Kings 124-115. Forward Nicolas Batum was also left off the roster after he entered health and safety protocols on Nov. 21. Without their top scorer...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#De Aaron#Staples Center
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
WUSA

Kobe Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Play Basketball at Lakers Facility

Kobe Bryant's daughters are playing where their dad used to work! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Sunday to share pics of her and Kobe's youngest daughters playing basketball at the Los Angeles Lakers' facility. The court is one that Kobe knew well as he played for the team from...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Dwight Howard Just Got Some Good News

We've got some big rotation news out of Lakerland tonight!. According to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, the Los Angeles Lakers will employ a new starting center tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers. Reserve Dwight Howard will be promoted to the starting slot tomorrow, per LA head coach...
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

467K+
Followers
119K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy