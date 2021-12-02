ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Anaheim Ducks hold off Vegas Golden Knights for wild 6-5 win

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYm6Y_0dBt91D600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxuwO_0dBt91D600

Troy Terry scored his 15th goal during Anaheim's four-goal second period, and Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano had three assists apiece in the Ducks' 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

Rickard Rakell, Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm also scored in the second period for the Ducks, who have won 11 of 15. They claimed back-to-back victories over Pacific Division rivals Los Angeles and Vegas in one of the most impressive stretches of their rebound season to coach Dallas Eakins.

“It’s an elite team that was sitting here waiting for us,” Eakins said of the Golden Knights. “We played late last night, and when you have an elite team like that waiting for you, you’re just going to come in and hope for the best. But I was really proud and encouraged how we played. I thought we had lots of energy, lots of legs.”

Jamie Drysdale scored in the third period and Isac Lundestrom added a shorthanded empty-net goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves as the Ducks matched the Golden Knights at their trademark speed-based transition offensive game.

“We obviously know the past couple of years they’ve been an unbelievable team that can transition fast and make a lot of plays, and that’s kind of been our type of game lately,” Zegras said. “We kind of just tried to go out there and do our thing. I thought we played a good 60 minutes."

Max Pacioretty and Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist apiece for the Golden Knights, who have lost three of four. Robin Lehner stopped 28 shots and repeatedly kept his team in the game, but Anaheim stayed ahead after blowing a three-goal lead one night earlier.

“That’s not Vegas hockey,” Lehner said. “We’ve got to find a way back to play our type of hockey. We haven’t done it. Lately, I thought when a lot of the guys were out, we were clawing ... but we all have to be better, myself included. It’s not good enough.”

Zach Whitecloud and Janmark scored shorthanded for Vegas after the Ducks had taken a three-goal lead. Will Carrier and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights.

“At the end of the night, if you score four or five goals, you should win,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “Our attention to detail defensively wasn’t good enough. ... We knew that they had some skill, and for me, we’ve got a formula here that works for us, but it doesn’t involve giving up five or six goals. ... This group is resilient. I’m just disappointed we put ourselves in that position.”

The Ducks played without captain Ryan Getzlaf, who appeared to injure his left ankle on Tuesday night early in Anaheim's thrilling 5-4 shootout victory over the rival Kings.

After a scoreless first period, Terry added to his scorching start to the season with his third goal in four games early in the second.

Terry's 15 goals are tied for the fourth-most in the NHL. He has scored in three of the Ducks' past four games since his 16-game scoring streak ended with two scoreless outings.

Rakell roofed a shot for his third goal in six games since returning from a 3 1/2-week injury absence, but Carrier got the Golden Knights on the board less than two minutes later with his third goal of the season. Lehner got the second assist for his second point of the year.

A few minutes after Manson got credit for his second goal of the season, Lindholm flung a long shot past a big screen to put the Ducks up 4-1 late.

But Whitecloud trimmed the lead with a shorthanded goal 12 seconds before the end of the second, and Janmark added his own shorthanded goal with 18:02 left.

Drysdale scored on a cross-ice pass from Milano with 13:05 remaining, but Pacioretty's power-play goal trimmed Anaheim's lead to one again.

Lundestrom got his empty-netter with 1:04 to play, but Smith added a power-play goal with 29 seconds left.

The Golden Knights won the Pacific rivals' only previous meeting this season, taking a 5-4 shootout victory in Las Vegas on Oct. 29.

BLUE LINE BONANZA

With three goals against Vegas, Anaheim’s defensemen have scored 19 this season. That’s second only to Colorado among NHL blue lines and more than they managed during Anaheim’s entire 56-game schedule last season.

“It’s unbelievable,” Eakins said. “It’s something that we’ve really pushed for from our D, to get up the ice, to be ready to hammer the puck from the blue line.”

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Arizona on Friday night.

Ducks: Host Calgary on Friday night.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ontheforecheck.com

Nashville Predators 3, Anaheim Ducks 2: Preds get back in the win column against rivals

The Nashville Predators returned to Bridgestone Arena after a scheduled three-game road trip—which became a two-game trip after the game against Ottawa was postponed—that included zero wins. The team will have a chance to regroup this week at home, and the first opportunity came tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. Juuse...
NHL
milehighhockey.com

Colorado Avalanche halt Anaheim Ducks 5-2

As the schedule starts picking up the Colorado Avalanche needed to continue taking care of business and extend their game winning streak in order to keep climbing back into the central division standings. Enter the Anaheim Ducks who are in a rebuilding phase but have started hot and are currently in a playoff spot, which would be no easy foe. After enduring a bizarre and challenging start to the game the Avalanche found their groove and cruised to a 5-2 victory for their sixth straight win.
NHL
sinbin.vegas

Surprising Ducks Not Cup Ready Like Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are loaded with high-ticket talent and proven leaders. When Jack Eichel makes his Vegas debut the 31st franchise will be one of the league’s most dangerous teams. Tonight’s opponent, the Anaheim Ducks are skilled but built much differently. Through the draft the Ducks became younger, cheaper and much more competitive than they had over the last few seasons. For instance, Anaheim had an eight game win streak, one of their players string together a sixteen game point streak, and currently sit one point above the Golden Knights in the standings. It’s a bit of a shock to fans of teams in the Pacific Division.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from the LA Kings’ 5-4 SO loss vs Anaheim Ducks

The LA Kings met their Southern California rival for the first time this season on Tuesday night at the Staples Center. The Anaheim Ducks are considered by many to be the LA Kings‘ biggest rival, and that rivalry was on full display Tuesday night. It would be the Kings who...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Golden Knights Gameday #22: December Date with Ducks. Lines, Notes vs Ducks

After a three-day break, the Vegas Golden Knights (12-9) are back in action and will take on the Anaheim Ducks (12-8-3) Wednesday night on the road. Forward Michael Amadio is expected to return to the Golden Knights lineup after returning from COVID-19 protocols. Ryan Getzlaf will miss Wednesday night’s game as he went down against the LA Kings with a lower-body injury last night.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Ducks Down Vegas 6-5 for Back-to-Back Wins

Troy Terry and Jamie Drysdale each scored a goal, and Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves as the Ducks held off the Golden Knights, 6-5 With the win, the Ducks improved to 11-4-0 since a Halloween afternoon win over Montreal at Honda Center, the best record in the Western Conference and the second-best mark in the NHL over that span.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Troy Terry
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Reilly Smith
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Rickard Rakell
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights suffer rare loss to Ducks at Honda Center

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Golden Knights are used to Honda Center being a safe space. Fly in, see Disneyland, pick up two points from the Anaheim Ducks. They entered Wednesday’s game 9-1 in the building in their history as part of their 18-3 overall record against the Ducks. This latest...
NHL
NHL

Ducks score four goals in second period, defeat Golden Knights

ANAHEIM -- The Anaheim Ducks scored four goals in the second period in a 6-5 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center on Wednesday. Six players scored for the Ducks (13-8-3), who have won three of four. Jamie Drysdale had a goal and an assist, Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano each had three assists and Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves.
NHL
NHL

Eichel skating after neck surgery for Golden Knights

Center had disk replacement Nov. 12 following trade from Sabres. Jack Eichel is skating less than three weeks after having neck surgery, according to an Instagram post by Brandon Wong Hockey on Thursday. The Vegas Golden Knights center had an artificial disk replacement (ADR) surgery Nov. 12, a procedure that...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks#Vegas Golden Knights#Pacific Division#The Golden Knights
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights report: Star center coming to Las Vegas this month

3. Knights right wing Reilly Smith — He notched two assists, including one on the penalty kill, for his third two-point game of the season. He has three short-handed points. Twenty-six teams have two short-handed goals or fewer. 2. Knights center Nicolas Roy — He got a goal and assist...
NHL
vegashockeyknight.com

The perfect holiday gifts for the Vegas Golden Knights fan

The holidays are here! And with shipping rates and times escalating, you need to start shopping for the Vegas Golden Knights fans in your life. If you’re like me, the sleigh bells are about to start ringing. As soon as that Thanksgiving dinner is finished, we transition to Christmastime. Or...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
knightsonice.com

Blues 5, Golden Knights 2: That was weird

The Vegas Golden Knights opened a quick two-game road trip with a 5-2 loss against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Vegas got out to a hot start in the first period as they got out to a two-goal lead in the first ten minutes, but the Blues countered with three goals in 2:15.
NHL
WTOP

Faulk scores 100th goal, Blues beat Golden Knights 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday night. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Brandon Saad and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues,...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Five Unanswered Goals Propel Blues to 5-2 Win over Golden Knights

The St Louis Blues (10-6-2) scored five unanswered goals and defeated the Vegas Golden Knights (11-8) 5-2 Monday Night. This was the first game back on the road for the Golden Knights as they just finished off a six-game homestand. They will play Wednesday night against the Nashville Predators and...
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

467K+
Followers
119K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy