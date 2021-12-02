ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

Northwestern Six: Central Valley tops all-conference picks with 13 spots on 1st team

By Chris Harlan
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NC9l7_0dBt6bJa00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Jack Bible catches a touchdown pass during the WPIAL Class 3A championship Nov. 27, 2021, at Heinz Field.

Central Valley earned 13 first-team spots on the Northwestern Six all-conference team with Sean FitzSimmons, Jack Bible and Jayvin Thompson honored on both sides of the football.

The Warriors, who won the WPIAL Class 3A title with an undefeated record, also swept the conference’s individual player awards. Running back Landon Alexander was named Offensive MVP, while FitzSimmons was named Defensive MVP, top offensive lineman and top defensive lineman.

Avonworth’s Duke Johncour was voted the conference’s top coach.

The team was chosen by conference coaches.

First team offense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Jack Bible, Central Valley, TE, 6-1, 205, sr.

Neo Miller, Avonworth, WR, 5-8, 135, sr.

Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley, WR, 6-2, 190, jr.

D’Saun Harmon, Ambridge, WR, 6-3, 210, sr.

Jakub Pickett, Quaker Valley, WR, 6-2, 175, jr.

Kevin Felter, Avonworth, OL, 6-3, 300, sr.

Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, OL, 6-3, 280, sr.

Jackson Tonya, Central Valley, OL, 6-2, 225, jr.

Desmond Drew, Ambridge, OL, 6-2, 325, sr.

Luke White, Keystone Oaks, OL, 6-4, 275, sr.

Antwon Johnson, Central Valley, QB, 6-0, 185, jr.

Landon Alexander, Central Valley, RB, 6-1, 190, sr.

Sedrick Seymour, Ambridge, RB, 5-9, 195, sr.

Kevin Drew, Keystone Oaks, RB, 5-10, 250, sr.

Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth, FB, 6-0, 220, so.

Deniro Simpson, Central Valley, ATH, 5-6, 130, jr.

Serafino DeSantis, Central Valley, K, 5-11, 185, jr.

First team defense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, DL, 6-3, 280, sr.

Matt Merritt, Central Valley, DL, 6-3, 215, sr.

Erik Studebaker, Avonworth, DL, 6-1, 220, sr.

Kevin Felter, Avonworth, DL, 6-3, 300, sr.

Tommasso Floro, Quaker Valley, DL, 6-1, 180, sr.

Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth, LB, 6-0, 220, so.

Jack Bible, Central Valley, LB, 6-1, 205, sr.

Tyler Perry, Keystone Oaks, LB, 6-0, 225, sr.

Nate Dicks, Quaker Valley, LB, 5-8, 175, sr.

D’Saun Harmon, Ambridge, DB, 6-3, 210, sr.

Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley, DB, 6-2, 190, jr.

Bryce Wilson, Central Valley, DB, 5-9, 165, sr.

Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, DB, 5-11, 205, sr.

Nate Harper, Avonworth, P, 5-10, 180, jr.

Offensive MVP: Landon Alexander, Central Valley

Defensive MVP: Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley

Offensive Lineman of the Year: FitzSimmons

Defensive Lineman of the Year: FitzSimmons

Coach of the Year: Duke Johncour, Avonworth

