Pardon me, but from here until January, I will be stressing over the plethora of holiday party invites that have suddenly bombarded my inbox. Gathering together with your friends, family, and co-workers over spiced drinks and sugary desserts is the easy part, unfortunately figuring out what to wear for the occasion is not. And if you're like me, you'll want to be especially extra and whip out a new outfit each time. Every holiday season I used to feel the need to shell out big bucks for expensive sequinned gowns and designer tops I'd usually never wear again, but this year, I decided to streamline my approach.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO