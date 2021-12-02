BYU's Shaylee Gonzales on back-to-back upsets to break into the AP Top 25 while remaining unbeaten

DALLAS — Highlighting many of the iconic features and colors representative of Dallas, the 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four logo has been unveiled. In 2023, Dallas will play host to a celebration of women’s basketball, with all three NCAA women’s basketball national championships being decided during a 48-hour span at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas. In addition, the NCAA will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX during the 2022-23 academic year, with the culmination taking place in Dallas during the women’s basketball championships.
