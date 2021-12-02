ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

BYU's Shaylee Gonzales on back-to-back upsets to break into the AP Top 25 while remaining unbeaten

By Bracket Challenge Game
NCAA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article© 2021 NCAA | Turner Sports Interactive, Inc....

www.ncaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Alabama running back leaves SEC Championship with injury

The thinnest position group on the Alabama football team may have just gotten thinner. Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders left Saturday’s SEC Championship against Georgia late in the fourth quarter after a 14-yard run. He seemed to take a hit to the helmet, and he subsequently hit his head on the ground.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Byu#Turner Sports#Ap#Ncaa Com
FanSided

Some top 2022 recruits will find Alabama Football door shut

As doors open for recruits in December, they also close. That is particularly true with the Alabama Football recruiting process for 2022. The issue will be the Alabama Crimson Tide will not have room for all the top players wanting to play football in Tuscaloosa. For the Alabama program, that is one of the prices for success.
NFL
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Coach to Minnesota

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s now official. West Virginia offensive analyst Kirk Ciarrocca has agreed to become the new offensive coordinator at Minnesota, West Virginia’s opponent in the bowl game. The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6) will travel to Phoenix, Arizona to play the 8-4 Minnesota Gophers on December 28th in...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
kslsports.com

Looking Back On BYU Football’s History Against USC

PROVO, Utah – Former athletic director Rondo Fehlberg shot for the stars regarding non-conference scheduling for the BYU football program. During Fehlberg’s brief but impactful four-year stint overseeing athletics at BYU from 1995-99, he wanted to take BYU’s already good out-of-league slates to new heights. Fehlberg lined up scheduling agreements...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

AP Top 25: BYU moves to No. 12 spot, Utah boosted to No. 14

Michigan jumped to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Oklahoma State joined the top five for the first time since 2015. Georgia was a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the eighth consecutive week. For the fourth straight week, there is a different No. 2 team behind the Bulldogs.
UTAH STATE
On3.com

BREAKING: Top Tennessee running back enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have just suffered a major blow to their offense. Tennessee’s leading rusher Tiyon Evans has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Evans leads Tennessee with 525 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on the season with 81 carries. He is averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
TENNESSEE STATE
KARK

Arkansas basketball breaks into AP Top 10

Thanks to a 6-0 start and a championship at the Hall of Fame Classic last week, Arkansas returned to top 10 in both the USA Today/Ferris Mowers Coaches poll (#9) and the Associated Press poll (#10). The Razorbacks were ranked among the top 10 in both polls at the conclusion...
ARKANSAS STATE
NCAA.com

NCAA unveils 2023 Women's Final Four logo for Dallas

DALLAS — Highlighting many of the iconic features and colors representative of Dallas, the 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four logo has been unveiled. In 2023, Dallas will play host to a celebration of women’s basketball, with all three NCAA women’s basketball national championships being decided during a 48-hour span at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas. In addition, the NCAA will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX during the 2022-23 academic year, with the culmination taking place in Dallas during the women’s basketball championships.
DALLAS, TX
Opelika-Auburn News

As Auburn looks for upset over Alabama, here's a look back at major Iron Bowl upsets

As we’ve seen over the years, truly anything can happen in the Iron Bowl. Favorites and underdogs often don’t amount to much when Alabama and Auburn meet, and as the two teams close in on their 86th meeting it’s become apparent upsets are always in play. Since 2000, the lower-ranked team has won six of the 19 games in which at least one team was ranked, with three of those victories coming in the past eight years.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy