BYU's Shaylee Gonzales on back-to-back upsets to break into the AP Top 25 while remaining unbeaten

As we’ve seen over the years, truly anything can happen in the Iron Bowl. Favorites and underdogs often don’t amount to much when Alabama and Auburn meet, and as the two teams close in on their 86th meeting it’s become apparent upsets are always in play. Since 2000, the lower-ranked team has won six of the 19 games in which at least one team was ranked, with three of those victories coming in the past eight years.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO