Debt Collectors are now permitted to contact you in a new way which is just another example of the changing of the times. Chances are, you have had someone trying to slide into your DMs on social media to attempt to hit on you and shoot their shot. Nine times out of ten, you don't respond to the creepy person at the other end of that message. Or, perhaps you were one of those people who likes to slide into random people's DMs that you don't know in an attempt to try to "score" with someone you're attracted to. These attempts rarely work and they can become annoying after a while (that's a conversation for another time). Unfortunately, you might be receiving even more unwanted DMs in the near future.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO