Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Technology’s capacity to change the world is self-evident—but for some startups, that change is not just a means to an end, but the end goal itself. Whether it’s feeding people in need or providing mental health services during a challenging time, entrepreneurs and executives at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference last week highlighted how technology is helping them find solutions to the big problems of our day.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO