Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, Chicago | Zol87 from Chicago, Illinois, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled the family of a woman who died after receiving care at Mercy Hospital in Chicago cannot get a new trial for her medical malpractice claims against the hospital and the doctors who treated the woman, because a Cook County judge did not need to give a jury special instructions about how the doctors' actions may have affected her chance of recovery or survival.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO