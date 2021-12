The Toronto Six will host the annual Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Showcase on Jan. 29, the league announced on Thursday. The first All-Star event outside of the United States will feature a revised format, where the players will compete on three teams in a round-robin. Each of the three games will be 10 minutes of 5-on-5, followed by five minutes of 3-on-3 and then a shootout. All goals will count toward the final score. The team with the best record, or best goal differential in the case of a tie, will be declared the winner.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO