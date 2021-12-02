ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Starpoint teacher charged by Falls police

By RICK PFEIFFER rick.pfeiffer@niagara-gazette.com
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JX1B_0dBsuOiX00

Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives have arrested and charged a Starpoint Middle School teacher and another man in connection with a sexual assault investigation at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

Brian Lasher, 56, of Amherst, a physical education teacher at Starpoint Middle School, faces charges of third-degree criminal sex act, third-degree sex abuse and attempted third-degree rape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment in Falls City Court on Monday.

City Court Judge James Faso issued an order of protection for the victim against Lasher and released him to the custody of Niagara County Probation officers.

Starpoint Schools Superintendent Sean Croft, in a letter to district parents, wrote that Lasher had been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately. Lasher has been a physical education teacher in the district for more than 32 years.

Also charged in a criminal complaint filed by Falls Police investigators, is John R. Scholl Jr., 39. Scholl also faces single counts of third-degree criminal sex act, third-degree sex abuse and attempted third-degree rape.

Scholl was taken into custody on Nov. 24 and arraigned in Falls City Court. He has also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The complaint and arrests are the result of a lengthy investigation by Falls Police detectives into an incident that took place at the casino on Feb. 8. The two men are accused of engaging in sexual contact with another individual without that person's consent.

There are no allegations that Lasher acted inappropriately in his capacity as a school teacher.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

Sentence for Maynmar’s Suu Kyi reduced to 2 years in prison

BANGKOK (AP) — State television in Myanmar announced Monday night that country’s military leader reduced Aung San Suu Kyi’s sentence by two years. Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was sentenced to four years in prison earlier in the day after being convicted on charges widely dismissed as politically motivated.
POLITICS
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
Amherst, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Amherst, NY
Niagara County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Starpoint Middle School#Falls City Court#Starpoint Schools
CBS News

Kennedy Center Honors ceremony returns to pay tribute to Bette Midler, Berry Gordy, Joni Mitchell, Lorne Michaels and Justino Diaz

The 44th Kennedy Center Honors returned to traditions this year, to honor artists for their contributions to American culture. The awards were presented last night in Washington, after changes and delays to last year's plans because of the pandemic. President Joe Biden joined the celebration, after former President Donald Trump skipped the ceremony for all four years in the White House.
ENTERTAINMENT
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
3K+
Followers
46
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy