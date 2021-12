Michael Carrick is confident that the Manchester United squad will be able to adapt to whatever style of play their next manager adopts with Ralf Rangnick set to be appointed on an interim basis.Rangnick is expected to be confirmed as the temporary successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer imminently, though will not take charge of Sunday's Premier League trip to Chelsea while awaiting a work permit.The 63-year-old is ready to sign a six-month contract, after which he will take on a consultancy role at Old Trafford and influence the search for Solskjaer's long-term permanent successor. The former Schalke 04 and RB...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO