ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: Where to Find Finneon

By Mykel Bright
thenerdstash.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinneon is certainly a cool Pokémon, and if you’re eager to add on to your Pokédex, then you need to head to the waters to catch one. As Finneon is a water type, the only way to catch it in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl is by fishing. There are specific areas...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Knockout City: Season 4 “Alien Invaders” Announced

A new trailer for Knockout City’s season 4 update, Alien Invaders, has been released earlier today. Knockout City ‘Alien Invaders’ will have a new map, new events and playlists, a new brawl pass, and other features to the team-based multiplayer on December 7, 2021. The “Alien Invaders,” will have players...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite Event Jumpman Zone! and Air Jordan XI Goes Live Today

A new Fortnite event, ‘Jumpman Zone!’, will be going live today at 7 p.m. EST along with a new pair of Air Jordan XI ‘Cool Grey’ kicks players can acquire. Epic Games is reporting that along with the Fortnite event and the Aird Jordan XIs, players will also be able to unlock the blue variant of the Playmaker Style for the Hangtime Outfit and the darker Crossover Style of the Swish Outfit.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Minecraft 1.18: Where to Find Diamonds

Minecraft version 1.18 adds the Caves and Cliffs Part II update, bringing revamped overworld generation, most notably new caves as well as mountains. Along with higher mountain peaks, now you can go much deeper down in the Y-coordinate — or into the ground — than ever before. However, this also means that in Minecraft 1.18 a number of Ores including the extremely valuable Diamond can only be found deeper underground compared to previous versions. Here’s where you can locate and eventually farm the new Diamond spot in the Minecraft 1.18 update.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Minecraft 1.18: How to Find Lush Caves

Lush Caves are a new and welcome addition to the underground cavern system in Minecraft 1.18. Generating under the ground’s surface at any height, Lush Caves can usually be found in forested biomes. Minecraft players will be thrilled with the rich distinct visuals that the Lush Caves bring. With moss carpeting the floors and hanging from the ceiling, the area is brimming with unique flora life. Thanks to the Glow Berries that grow abundantly within the zone, these new caves are also well-lit. To find these new caves, players will need to search the overworld for a specific tree.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Dex#Nintendo Switch
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite Launches Official Campaign Trailer

In an excellent effort to promote Halo Infinite even further, the official campaign trailer is finally here. Featuring both snippets of gameplay and cutscenes, the campaign trailer brings us up to speed with Master Chief. With the Banished seeking to eliminate humanity from the face of the universe, it’s up to the Master Chief to save everyone before hell becomes home.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Moss: Book II Will Release Spring 2022

Polyarc has announced that the much-anticipated Moss: Book II will release in early 2022. Since Moss‘ initial release in 2018, fans have been eagerly awaiting a sequel, and it was announced earlier this year during the Sony State of Play event. The sequel will pick up right where the first...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The Best Holiday-Related Video Games to Play This Season

As we’ve just entered the holiday month, families all around the world are preparing for the special day later this month. With gifts to be had and food to be shared, it’s a time of joy and togetherness. As we’re making our way towards the day itself though, and you’ll be spending most of said day off of video games, you may want to spend some time with your online friends (or solo) prior to its arrival. With so many holiday events being imbued into various games though, it’s tough to choose which games you should play. No need to worry though, as I have you covered. Here are some of the best and most festive holiday-related video games you can play with your friends, family, or by yourself to end off the year!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Tribes of Midgard Slithers its Way Into Season 2 This Month

Tribes of Midgard creators Norsfell and Gearbox Publishing have today announced the next season of content for the survival title, aptly named Season 2: Serpent Saga! This new season of content will release on December 14, available for free for all who own the standard versions of Tribes of Midgard. Should you not have the standard version of the title, it’s available for $19.99 on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and starting on December 14, the Epic Games Store!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
thenerdstash.com

10 Best Gaming Holiday Gifts for 2021

The holiday season is quickly approaching! The winter season is a great time to relax at home with family and enjoy your favorite indoor hobbies. It is also time to start looking for gifts for loved ones, especially if you’re looking for presents that need to be shipped. With how many options are out there to explore, you may have difficulty finding the right gifts. Below is a list of our top 10 best gaming holiday gifts for winter 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

FFXIV Servers Down for Maintenance Ahead of Endwalker Release

Fans of Final Fantasy XIV (otherwise popularly known as FFXIV) may have been met with confusion when they tried to log in today. Some may have been hoping to finish storylines due to the release delay of FFXIV Endwalker. Unfortunately, the FFXIV servers have been down throughout the day for another reason. There’s nothing to become all too alarmed about, which is a relief for those anxious over the servers being offline. The game is temporarily undergoing updates. and is the first update since FFXIV resulted in a massive wave of success earlier this year. Starting at 1AM, they plan to keep the FFXIV servers down until tomorrow, December 3, at the same time. From there, early access will begin for our next big story!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Animal Crossing New Horizons: How to Catch a Stringfish

With it being only available four months out of the year, the Stringfish is one of the rarer fish that players can catch in Animal Crossing New Horizons. With that rarity comes a desire to catch. For players that want to know how to do just that, this guide will show players how to catch a Stringfish in Animal Crossing New Horizons.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

New World Update 1.1.1 Patch Notes – Horticulture Gear Fix and More

New World Update 1.1.1 hits Amazon’s MMORPG today. Compared to the previous November patch, New World Update 1.1.1 is a reasonably light hotfix. Nevertheless, we’ve rounded up the full New World 1.1.1 patch notes right here. New World Update 1.1.1 targets several facets of the game, notably housing, crafting, and...
RECIPES
thenerdstash.com

The Ascent Patch 5 Patch Notes – Transmog Update and More

The Ascent Patch 5 is now available across all platforms. Are you looking for the full The Ascent Patch 5 patch notes. ? Look no further; we’ve gathered them in full right here on this page. At the center of The Ascent Patch, 5 is the addition of the new...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Sons of the Forest Gets a New Trailer and Release Date

There’s nothing better than a thrilling game that leaves you at the edge of your seat. The popular first-person survival horror game The Forest left many players breathless when it was released in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC. When the trailer for this game first came out in 2013, it attracted a lot of attention. Many were invested in the sheer amount of exploration the game offered. The Forest takes place in an open world that is heavily forested and remote. Players take on the role of Eric Leblanc, who is a survivor of a plane crash. This horror game sold well over five million copies, and a sequel was put into development. This sequel is called Sons of the Forest.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 Experience, Leaked

The Matrix has had an interesting history with video games. While the concept of the movies seems ripe for video games, their execution hasn’t always been stellar. As the popularity also peaked with the mid-2000’s quest for cutting-edge graphics, the two seemed like a match. While the potential of showcasing the Matrix in a video game always had limitations, graphical capabilities have evolved since. Showcasing what’s possible with modern graphical and technological capabilities has always been a specialty of Unreal Engine. While the franchise has largely laid dormant until the announcement of The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Brothers are bringing the experience to an entirely new graphics engine. Leaked via the Playstation Network, The Matrix Awakens is a new Unreal Engine 5 experience headed to PlayStation consoles soon.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Finally Adds Free DLC Costumes

Taking the platform fighter genre by storm, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has tackled the gaming scene with some fairly strong reception. Despite some reviews for the title coming off as a lackluster attempt at the Smash Bros formula, there’s still plenty to enjoy. The title launching at $50 certainly turned some potential players off, though the developers have been hard at work with improvements. As time goes on, Ludosity is going to keep refining the title. One such requested feature is of course alternate costumes and colors for fighter characters. A prime hallmark of any fighting game is the palette swaps of various customizable characters: something that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is taking advantage of. When launched, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl had none and only featured one skin for each character. Now with the most recent patch, NASB includes free DLC costumes for each fighter.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Valve Gives Final View of Steam Deck Case and Packaging

Valve recently showed off the new Steam Deck case and its final packaging before it hits production. For those unaware, Valve’s Steam Deck is an upcoming handheld gaming computer that will allow players to access their entire Steam library from anywhere. Additionally, it will also be able to be modified and will run nearly any gaming storefront or application. Suspense levels are high for the Steam Deck as it is the first of its kind. It is closer to an actual gaming PC than a game console, despite visually looking quite similar to a Nintendo Switch. Originally set to release in December 2021, the console was delayed to February 2022. The latest update from Valve said the company had completed its final prototype for the portable gaming PC and will head to production soon.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl December 2 Update Patch Notes

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has just launched its December 2 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. It seems that even two months after the release of the title, All-Star Brawl is still going strong and is continuing to receive consistent updates. This one’s quite the heavy hitter too, introducing alt costumes for all characters alongside improvements for balance sake and to hitboxes. Given these have all been highly requested without a doubt, those still playing should take solace in these new additions. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl in its December 2 update!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Squid Game Clothing Line Restocked

The iconic Squid Game jumpsuits and other items of Squid Game licensed clothing are now restocked and available to buy. Australian alternative company Black Milk Clothing has launched a collaboration with Netflix for the popular Korean show. As the entire collection sold out in less than two hours, the company had restocked their merchandise in record timing. The collection has different items of clothing such as skater dresses, leggings, and iconic jumpsuits in the same color.
APPAREL
thenerdstash.com

BitLife: How to Complete the King to Kingpin Challenge

The newest BitLife challenge, the King to Kingpin Challenge, has arrived! For this week, you have five tasks to complete. The challenge tasks players to become king, join a crime syndicate and get promoted to underboss. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to complete the King to Kingpin Challenge in BitLife.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy