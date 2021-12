Maxwell M. Scherzer is a surefire hall-of-famer who is one of the four most accomplished pitchers of his generation, sharing that circle with Clayton Kershaw, Justin Verlander, and Zack Greinke. Of those four, one could argue Scherzer is currently pitching the best, after finishing third in the National League Cy Young voting last season posting a monstrous 166 ERA+ in 30 starts for the Nationals and the Dodgers. And after signing a three-year deal that includes the highest average annual value in MLB history, he now pitches for the Mets.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO