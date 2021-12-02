Silvertips score nine goals in rout of Chiefs

Portland beats West-leading Everett 7-1 on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.The Portland Winterhawks scored a cathartic 7-1 Western Hockey League win over the Everett Silvertips on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Portland scored three goals in each of the first two periods, including three in a span of 1:48 in the first period, finishing with a season-high seven goals and handing Everett its first road loss of the season. Seven different Winterhawks scored and goalie Dante Giannuzzi stopped 31 of 32 shots. Portland is 9-10-3-1 (22 points). Everett is 18-3-1-1 (38 points). It was the Hawks' first regulation...
Comments / 0