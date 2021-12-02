Silvertips score nine goals in rout of Chiefs

It’s no secret that Jonathan Toews’ goal-drought to begin the season weighs heavily on him. He’s used to being able to be penciled in for at least 20 every year of his career. But after missing all of last season, it was expected that Toews would have to ease back into playing a full-fledged NHL schedule at the high level of competitive standards that he holds himself to. Through 19 games, Toews has eight assists and no goals while winning 57.1 percent of his faceoffs this season. By his usual 82-game average goal-scoring pace of 29.9 goals per season, Toews would have already scored seven goals this season in an average year.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO