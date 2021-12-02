ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Silvertips score nine goals in rout of Chiefs

By From staff reports
The Spokesman-Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been awhile since the Spokane Chiefs absorbed a thumping like this one. U.S. Division-leading Everett besieged Spokane goaltenders with 63 shots on goal in a thorough 9-2 win over the visiting Chiefs on Wednesday night in...

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Tribune-Democrat

Rebels score 4 unanswered goals to defeat Tomahawks

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – The host Jamestown Rebels tallied four unanswered goals to erase a two-goal deficit and defeat the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-2 on Wednesday night at Northwest Arena. Sean Ramsey and Johnny Ulicny each scored within the first 13:12 of the game to give the Tomahawks (10-8-2, 22 points) a...
NHL
Durango Herald

Glotfelty scores nine goals over weekend

The Durango Girls 19U hockey team won three of its four games this weekend in Breckenridge, beating the Summit Lightning, West Elk Wolverines and Aspen Leafs. The team’s sole loss came to Steamboat Springs despite outshooting all the teams. Madeline Glotfelty was Durango’s leading scorer, with nine goals overall. Sophie...
DURANGO, CO
dallassun.com

Flyers' goal vs. Hurricanes is simple: Score

The last time the Philadelphia Flyers won a game in regulation came in a thrilling 2-1 matchup Nov. 12 on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Flyers will attempt to repeat the feat Friday when they host the Hurricanes. Since that victory, the Flyers have struggled for the most...
NHL
fantasypros.com

Rasmus Ristolainen scores first goal as a Flyer.

Ristolainen's first goal in a Flyers uniform gave them the lead early in the second period just 53 seconds after Aho tied the game. Unfortunately the Hurricanes scored 29 seconds later and finished the game with four unanswered goals to hand the Flyers a 6-3 loss. Fantasy Impact:. Risto had...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Hockey League#Silvertips#The Spokane Chiefs#U S Division#Chiefs 24 4
The Associated Press

Kaprizov has goal, three assists as Wild rout Jets 7-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored and tied a career high with three assists to help the Minnesota Wild rout the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 on Friday. Mats Zuccarello scored twice before leaving after a slash to his wrist, Alex Goligoski, Ryan Hartman, Jon Merrill and Matt Dumba also scored in the start of a five-game homestand. Minnesota is 6-2-0 on home ice, scoring at least four goals in each win.
NHL
bleachernation.com

The Blackhawks Have A Goal-Scoring Problem

It’s no secret that Jonathan Toews’ goal-drought to begin the season weighs heavily on him. He’s used to being able to be penciled in for at least 20 every year of his career. But after missing all of last season, it was expected that Toews would have to ease back into playing a full-fledged NHL schedule at the high level of competitive standards that he holds himself to. Through 19 games, Toews has eight assists and no goals while winning 57.1 percent of his faceoffs this season. By his usual 82-game average goal-scoring pace of 29.9 goals per season, Toews would have already scored seven goals this season in an average year.
NHL
capitalsoutsider.com

Michael Sgarbossa Is Caps’ 400th Player to Score a Goal

The Washington Capitals have been around since 1974, and in that time, 400 players have scored at least one goal for the franchise. With a couple of other players in the lineup who could have taken the honors, it was Michael Sgarbossa who became No. 400, though he didn’t even really take a shot or knew he scored right away, because the puck bounced off him after a bad clearing attempt by a Canadiens player.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
bgsufalcons.com

Schneider Scores Two Goals As Falcons Fall To NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Bowling Green Falcons (7-4-2, 5-4-0) were defeated by the Northern Michigan Wildcats (8-6-0, 6-5-0) by a score of 6-3 on Friday, Nov. 26. The CCHA contest was played in the Berry Events Center. Taylor Schneider scored two goals for the Falcons, including a power play score in the second period. Austen Swankler also found the net, scoring a power play goal in the third period.
MARQUETTE, MI
theScore

Draisaitl: Not 'realistic' for me to score 82 goals this season

Leon Draisaitl is on a historic pace nearly a quarter of the way into the NHL season, but the Edmonton Oilers superstar doesn't think he'll keep it up. Through 19 games, Draisaitl has collected 20 goals and 20 assists. That projects to 86 goals and 86 assists in 82 games.
NHL
spokanechiefs.com

Chiefs fail to gain momentum against red-hot Silvertips

Everett, Wash. – The division-leading Everett Silvertips didn’t take their foot off the gas in a dominant 9-2 win over the visiting Spokane Chiefs Wednesday night. The Silvertips started things off right away, with a goal from Hunter Campbell just 1:20 into the game. The Chiefs responded five minutes later when rookie forward Yannick Proske netted his fifth goal of the season. Proske is now tied for the seventh-most goals among the league’s rookies.
NHL
kagstv.com

Olivieri Scores Game-Winning Goal in International Debut

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M standout midfielder Barbara Olivieri scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in her first career international appearance with the Venezuela National Team on Wednesday. Olivieri starred in Venezuela’s 2-1 victory over India at the prestigious International Women’s Football Tournament. Olivieri earned the starting...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers men's hockey scores first five goals in rout of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICH. – No. 3 Michigan, a team loaded with seven first-round NHL draft picks, could never have seen this coming. The Gophers scored the first, second … and fifth goals of the game to rout the Wolverines 5-1 on Friday night at Yost Ice Arena. Freshman forward Chaz Lucius had two goals, his fourth and fifth of the season.
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsday

Isles are ranked last in the NHL in goals scored

DETROIT — President and general manager Lou Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz have always insisted through their three-plus seasons in charge of the Islanders — usually when asked about the potential need to acquire a scoring forward — that it’s not about how many goals are scored but the goal differential.
NHL
HeraldNet

Late goals sink Silvertips in loss to Giants

EVERETT — Zack Ostapchuck scored back-to-back goals in the third period to break open a tied game, and the Vancouver Giants held on to beat the Everett Silvertips 6-5 on Saturday night. Matthew Ng, Ben Hemmerling and Jackson Berezowski all scored in the first period as the Silvertips jumped out...
NHL
Lake Oswego Review

Winterhawks blast Silvertips

Portland beats West-leading Everett 7-1 on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.The Portland Winterhawks scored a cathartic 7-1 Western Hockey League win over the Everett Silvertips on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Portland scored three goals in each of the first two periods, including three in a span of 1:48 in the first period, finishing with a season-high seven goals and handing Everett its first road loss of the season. Seven different Winterhawks scored and goalie Dante Giannuzzi stopped 31 of 32 shots. Portland is 9-10-3-1 (22 points). Everett is 18-3-1-1 (38 points). It was the Hawks' first regulation...
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin scores NHL goal No. 750 for Capitals

Forward joins Gretzky, Howe, Jagr in second period against Blue Jackets. Alex Ovechkin notches goal No. 750 of his career as he whips a hard shot past Daniil Tarasov off the rush to make it 2-0 00:39 •. Alex Ovechkin scored NHL goal No. 750 for the Washington Capitals on...
NHL
The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren named WCC’s top freshman for fourth straight week

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren was named WCC freshman of the week for the fourth straight week. Holmgren posted his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes against Alabama in Saturday’s 91-82 loss. The 7-footer from Minneapolis had 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in Gonzaga’s 64-55 win over Tarleton State earlier in the week.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy