Near-term market outlook remains frail, says Inter-Pacific

By Surin Murugiah
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): Inter-Pacific Securities Sdn Bhd said the near-term outlook remains frail, affected by the continuing concerns over the Omicron variant and the stubbornly high global inflation rate. In its daily bulletin on Thursday (Dec 2), the research house said Malaysian stocks retreated once again with the...

