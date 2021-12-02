Near-term market outlook remains frail, says Inter-Pacific

Jack in the Box (JACK) reported disappointing F4Q2021 financial results on November 23. On a year-over-year basis, the performance was lackluster, with flattish same store sales growth. Although, on a 2-year basis, financial outcomes were solid, it is noteworthy that as JACK was a pandemic success story, due to its large number of drive-throughs, the year-over-year comparison is more appropriate, than the 2-year comparison. As per management, inflationary pressures related to labor and commodities, disruption in the distribution network, and labor shortages leading to restricted operating hours, were the predominant drivers of the sluggishness in year-over-year growth rates. The firm launched several limited time only menu items including the Triple Bacon Cheesy Jack, the Bacon Barbecue Cheeseburger, the Stacked Croissant, and Tiny Tacos. During the fourth quarter, JACK opened four new stores and closed five, as part of an initiative to improve quality of earnings.
Comments / 0