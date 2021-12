In the opening notes of Bing Crosby's "I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas" (or any classic Christmas song), I am instantly transported to the back seat of a big, old Oldsmobile. I'm bundled up and not yet tall enough to see out of the fogged-up window without getting up on my knees. I'm kneeling on the bench seat behind Grandma Dolly, Grandpa is driving, and Bing is crooning from the radio. My brother, Geoffrey, and I repeatedly rub circles on the windows with our mittens and coat sleeves while Grandpa navigates the boat of a car slowly around Grosse Ile, an island south of Detroit. We all ooh and ahh over the (at least in my memory) huge lights and decorations that illuminate every house and the snow that blankets each lawn along our drive.

