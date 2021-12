It’s Christmas time, there’s no need to be afraid – especially if you’re about to venture into your first one as a vegetarian. The lights are on, and the shops are full of festive fare for carnivores and herbivores alike.And with every year, there seems to be more on offer for vegetarians. That might be because supermarkets and food producers have realised how many of us Britons are shunning meat in favour of plant-based alternatives for a whole host of reasons, not least the climate crisis and health.Indeed, a massive 70 per cent of people in Britain said they would...

RECIPES ・ 3 HOURS AGO