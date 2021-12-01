Cowboys, Saints collide trying to stem midseason slides

Among the relevant trends here, the Cowboys are 31-28 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $20 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Dallas enjoyed solid ATS marks against NFC competition (23-19, $210), facing teams with losing records (16-11, $390) and when kicking off in the Central or Mountain time zones (20-15, $350). The ATS numbers for 2021 are similarly stellar, with the Cowboys going 8-3 overall ($470), 4-1 on the road ($290), 5-2 as the betting favorite ($280), and 6-0 versus NFC teams ($600). Also, Dallas has a 7-1 ATS record from the last eight times it accrued three or more red-zone possessions the previous week ($590). Conversely, the Cowboys are 1-7 with the Over when charting the last eight times the team passed for 250-plus yards the previous game (minus-$670). For the season, the Cowboys rank first overall in total offense (419.8 yards per game), third in passing offense (292.4 yards per week), third in scoring offense (29.6 points per game), and seventh in rushing offense (127.5 ground yards per week). On defense, Dallas ranks 27th against the pass, allowing 262.3 airborne yards per game.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO