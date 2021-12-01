ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys, Saints collide trying to stem midseason slides

By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The New Orleans Saints have lost four straight for the first time since 2015 and the Dallas Cowboys have been just one victory better during their past four games. Those coinciding slides set up a pivotal NFC clash in the Superdome tonight when Dallas (7-4)...

OPPOSITE DAY | Cowboys, Saints collide trying to stem midseason slides

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
Cowboy bummer: No McCarthy Thursday vs. Saints

The Dallas Cowboys’ Thursday night game at the Louisiana SuperDome against the New Orleans Saints just got a lot more interesting – and not for good reasons. Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has entered COVID-19 protocols and won't be on the sideline for Thursday night's game in New Orleans, and it was announced just prior to that that the NFL suspended defensive tackle Trysten Hill for two games for confronting Las Vegas offensive lineman John Simpson and throwing a punch after the Raiders' 36-33 overtime win on Thanksgiving.
Cowboys ‘Cavalry’ Intercepts Saints, Wins 27-17

One of these teams was going to fix itself. The New Orleans Saints came into their Thursday night home game against Dallas having lost four straight. The Cowboys could not pretend they’ve been much better, having lost three of their past four games. Lose again here, and the Cowboys would...
Trevor Siemian
Cowboys at Saints: Inactives, Injuries, New Odds & Predictions

For the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome on Thursday night, the "inactive and injury list'' - who is playing and who isn't - is a star-studded thing. The good news for Dallas: the Cowboys welcome back receiver Amari Cooper (COVID), receiver CeeDee Lamb (concussion) and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (foot surgery). Dallas had until 3 p.m Thursday to make the decision to activate Lawrence, who has been out since September foot surgery. Along with Cooper, he has been activated, and the plan is for him to play.
Cowboys Best Saints Without McCarthy

No head coach, no problem for the Dallas Cowboys, as they downed the New Orleans Saints Thursday night, 27-17. With Mike McCarthy in COVID-19 protocol, Dallas intercepted Taysom Hill four times to pick up just its second win in its last five games. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn served as interim...
Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
Saints open as 5-point underdogs against the Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints (5-6) have lost each of their last four games after starting the season 5-2 and have another Thursday night game at home in the Dome this week for prime time. The Saints’ opponent this week, the Dallas Cowboys (7-4), have lost their last two games, so...
Report: Frustration Mounting With Notable 1st Round Pick

Not every first-round NFL draft pick lives up to their potential, or the high investment a team makes in them. But for one former first rounder, his struggles are reportedly starting to frustrate his team. According to CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not pleased with...
Cowboys favored to extend Raiders' slide on Thanksgiving

2021-11-25 18:32:31 GMT+00:00 - The Dallas Cowboys never found the end zone in their last game and hope to avoid another turkey-like performance when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day in Arlington, Texas. The Raiders (5-5) have their own issues, with three straight losses after a strong...
Cowboys, Saints, Lions continue baffling Thanksgiving trend

While home field advantage is usually supposed to aid a team’s chances of winning, the host teams on Thanksgiving have struggled to win. This is the third consecutive year in the NFL that the away team has won on Thanksgiving Day, per Michael David Smith of NBC Sports. The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, the New Orleans Saints lost to the Buffalo Bills, and the Detroit Lions lost to the Chicago Bears.
Natchitoches native to sing at Cowboy vs Saints game

Almost everyone in the ArkLaTex is looking forward to the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans battle it out next week on Thursday. For the people of Natchitoches, they might be looking forward to the pre-game show just at much as the match up and the home-grown talent of DeShawn Washington will be taking the field to sing the national anthem.
Cowboys vs Saints TNF Betting Trends

Among the relevant trends here, the Cowboys are 31-28 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $20 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Dallas enjoyed solid ATS marks against NFC competition (23-19, $210), facing teams with losing records (16-11, $390) and when kicking off in the Central or Mountain time zones (20-15, $350). The ATS numbers for 2021 are similarly stellar, with the Cowboys going 8-3 overall ($470), 4-1 on the road ($290), 5-2 as the betting favorite ($280), and 6-0 versus NFC teams ($600). Also, Dallas has a 7-1 ATS record from the last eight times it accrued three or more red-zone possessions the previous week ($590). Conversely, the Cowboys are 1-7 with the Over when charting the last eight times the team passed for 250-plus yards the previous game (minus-$670). For the season, the Cowboys rank first overall in total offense (419.8 yards per game), third in passing offense (292.4 yards per week), third in scoring offense (29.6 points per game), and seventh in rushing offense (127.5 ground yards per week). On defense, Dallas ranks 27th against the pass, allowing 262.3 airborne yards per game.
Saints vs Cowboys Monday Injury Report

In the midst of their first three-game losing streak since 2016, the New Orleans Saints (5-6) will host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in primetime Thursday night. In last Thursday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Saints offense was without QB1, QB2, WR1, RB1, RB2, LG1, RT1, and TE1. They were also without a number of starters on defense and special teams due to injury.
Colin Cowherd Says Browns Have Made A Decision On Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are in their much needed bye week. Losing a disappointing game to the Ravens where the offense sputtered was not how the Browns wanted to go into the bye. It is how things turned out, and Colin Cowherd (among others) is weighing on the Baker Mayfield situation in Cleveland as of Week 12.
Saints Run Defense vs. Cowboys Rushing Attack

The New Orleans Saints (5-6) host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) this Thursday night hoping to snap a four-game losing streak. It’s their longest losing streak since 2015, tying their longest under coach Sean Payton. Offensive injuries and ineffectiveness have been major contributors to the team's tumble in the standings. The...
Cowboys at Saints: Week 13 primer

You’d be forgiven for thinking the sky is falling in Dallas after losing three of their last four games. The Cowboys have fallen on hard times, and it’s only been exacerbated by an outbreak of COVID-19 that will see defensive coordinator Dan Quinn take the mantle of interim head coach for Thursday’s bout with the Saints in New Orleans.
First Look: Cowboys vs. Saints

Thursday night feels like desperation mode for the Saints (5-6), as they welcome the Cowboys (7-4) to town and look to break their four-game losing streak. New Orleans has been plagued with injuries and has not been able to get off to anything that resembles a good start over the past several games, and it's been all three phases that have failed in their own way. NFL Week 13 gets started in the Superdome, and we take a look at some storylines to keep an eye on.
