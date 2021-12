My sons see me as a baker in desperate want of holiday oven mitts. Someone who really needs one more pair of slippers. A woman who should start considering jewelry to add to my assortment of sweatshirts and sweatpants, most especially anything with “mom” on it. They have worried I’ll run out of mugs or specialty teas. They’re certain a thick pair of Christmas-themed socks are always a good idea, and if you asked them what kind of chocolate I would most like to eat they could tell you in their sleep. And don’t even get them started on my shark thing. Wine glasses etched with a shark, Jaws t-shirts, you name it.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO