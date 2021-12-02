Puppy Picks: Cowboys and Saints

Almost everyone in the ArkLaTex is looking forward to the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans battle it out next week on Thursday. For the people of Natchitoches, they might be looking forward to the pre-game show just at much as the match up and the home-grown talent of DeShawn Washington will be taking the field to sing the national anthem.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern Raiders volleyball team officially won their pool and are guaranteed a spot in the NAIA quarterfinals. The Raiders swept the College of St. Mary and beat Eastern Oregon in five sets to secure a spot.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — There are 24 college volleyball teams descending on Siouxland to take part in the 19th edition of the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament in Sioux City. This year's tournament will be a five-day event, with the opening rounds beginning Tuesday, Nov. 30th. The semifinals will be Friday...
Oregon State will battle Utah State in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 18, officials announced today.
The Beavers were 7-5 this season, finishing third in the Pac 12 North and fifth overall in the conference.
