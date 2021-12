The Wizards have fallen to 11-6 on the year, losing to the Hornets at the Capital One Arena by a score of 109-103. Washington went cold against LaMelo & Co. to close the first half and the team took their time heating back in up in the third, finding themselves down 17 points. And while the Wizards roared back to make it a game, their efforts weren’t enough to land the W.

