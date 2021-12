ANCHORAGE - The Alaska Nanooks ski team won their first Alaska Nordic Cup since the 2016-17 season. They were led by wins in both the men's and women's races. In the women's 10k freestyle mass start, the Nanooks were led by Kendall Kramer, who posted a time of 31:33, taking home the first-place finish. Karly Coyne of UAA took second. Rosie Fordham moved up one spot from her Friday finish of fourth, and took third on day two, posting a time of 34:03. Rya Berrigan found a fifth-place finish, Sarah Olson took home seventh and Aila Berrigan took eighth. The Nanooks women's team ended day two with a 1:41 minute advantage over UAA.

