Allegheny Seven: North Catholic wins 4 individual awards in all-conference voting

By Chris Harlan
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic head coach Pat O’Shea talks with his team after practice on Aug. 9, 2021, in Cranberry.

North Catholic’s Kyle Tipinski, Tyler Primrose and Andrew Stephens, who led the Trojans to the WPIAL finals, all earned individual player awards in all-conference voting for the Allegheny Seven.

North Catholic’s Pat O’Shea was voted the conference’s top coach.

The Trojans (12-1) went undefeated in the regular season with six shutouts. Tipinski was named as the top offensive player, Primrose took the equivalent award for defense, and Stephens was tabbed as the conference’s top offensive lineman.

In all, North Catholic received nine all-conference spots on the first team.

Freeport’s Ben Lane and Cole Charlton also earned individual conference awards.

The team was chosen by conference coaches.

First team offense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Joey Prentice, North Catholic, QB, 6-1, 200, sr.

Caden DiCaprio, Burrell, RB, 6-2, 200, sr.

Cody Scarantine, Deer Lakes, RB, 5-11, 170, sr.

Kyle Tipinski, North Catholic, FB/HB, 6-2, 210, sr.

Ryan Cochran, Deer Lakes, WR, 6-1, 180, so.

Prashaun Gainer, East Allegheny, WR, 6-0, 160, sr.

Tyler Maziarz, North Catholic, WR, 6-1, 170, sr.

Xavier Andree, Valley, TE, 6-2, 220, jr.

Gavynn Thompson, Burrell, C, 6-3, 225, sr.

Camden Cooley, East Allegheny, G, 5-10, 265, so.

Andrew Stephens, North Catholic, G, 5-10, 220, sr.

John Lissoto, Deer Lakes, OT, 6-3, 310, sr.

Tyreece Swindler, Valley, OT, 6-0, 275, sr.

Vincent Clark, Freeport, K, 5-11, 175, sr.

Ben Lane, Freeport, KR, 5-11, 155, jr.

First team defense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Robert Washington, East Allegheny, DE, 6-2, 230, sr.

Daniel Long, North Catholic, DE, 6-0, 220, jr.

Tyler Primrose, North Catholic, DE, 5-11, 225, sr.

Noah Cymmerman, Derry, DT, 5-9, 245, sr.

Cole Charlton, Freeport, DT, 6-3, 210, sr.

Mekai Mitchell, East Allegheny, ILB, 6-0, 250, sr.

Kyle Tipinski, North Catholic, ILB, 6-2, 210, sr.

Parker Lucas, Freeport, OLB, 6-1, 180, jr.

Robbie Kress, North Catholic, OLB, 6-2, 190, sr.

Prashaun Gainer, East Allegheny, DB, 6-0, 160, so.

Mike Smith, East Allegheny, DB, 5-9, 180, sr.

Ben Lane, Freeport, DB, 5-11, 155, jr.

Joey Prentice, North Catholic, DB, 6-1, 200, sr.

Xavier Wilson, Valley, P, 5-9, 165, jr.

Most Valuable Offensive Player: Kyle Tipinski, North Catholic

Most Valuable Defensive Player: Tyler Primrose, North Catholic

All-Purpose Offensive Player: Ben Lane, Freeport

Most Valuable Offensive Lineman: Andrew Stephens, North Catholic

Most Valuable Defensive Lineman: Cole Charlton, Freeport

Coach of the Year: Pat O’Shea, North Catholic

2021 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Allegheny Conference

Century Conference

Midwestern Conference

Three Rivers Conference

Big Seven Conference

Eastern Conference

Tri-County South Conference

Tribune-Review

