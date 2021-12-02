ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

11 Thoughts on Hockey East (12/1)

By Mike McMahon
themackreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston College: The Eagles have been off for a couple...

www.themackreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

Sentence for Maynmar’s Suu Kyi reduced to 2 years in prison

BANGKOK (AP) — State television in Myanmar announced Monday night that country’s military leader reduced Aung San Suu Kyi’s sentence by two years. Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was sentenced to four years in prison earlier in the day after being convicted on charges widely dismissed as politically motivated.
POLITICS
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Associated Press

Mayor: Vaccine mandates to be required for all NYC employers

NEW YORK (AP) — All New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers under new rules announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio. The vaccine mandate for private businesses will take effect Dec. 22 and is aimed at preventing a spike in COVID-19 infections during the holiday season and the colder months, the Democratic mayor said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey East#Covid#Eagles
The Hill

Kremlin labels ties with US 'lamentable' ahead of Biden-Putin call

The Kremlin on Monday said the bilateral relations between the U.S. and Russia are “lamentable,” one day before President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to speak on a video call amid rising tensions between the two countries. Biden and Putin are scheduled to speak on Tuesday, White...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy