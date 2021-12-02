ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make It To Line Run Dec. 18 at Flora-Bama

By Mullet Wrapper
 4 days ago

The Flora-Bama Lounge & Package will host its 34th Annual Make It to The Line 4-Mile Run/ Walk & 1-Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. Packet pick-up will be Dec. 17 from 4-7 p.m....

Pleasure Island Junior Women’s Club Winter Cocktail Wine & Whiskey Dec. 3 at Gulf Place

Pleasure Island Junior Women’s Club Winter Cocktail Wine & Whiskey Dec. 3 at Gulf Place. The Pleaure Island Junior Woman’s Club will host its Third Annual Winter Cocktail Wine & Whiskey at the Gulf Place Penthouse in support of its Clothe the Children program on Dec. 3 t 6 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be used to provide many underprivileged children in our community with uniforms and other essential clothing items needed for a successful school year. Tickets are $100 each and include four premium brand wine or whiskey tastings, hors d’ ouvres, live music and lots of silent auction goodies from local businesses. This is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds support children in need within the Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Foley areas. The PIJWC is a community of women who join forces to clothe local children in need and pursue various area philanthropies. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit the club’s facebook page or pleasureislandjwc.com.
Free Gulf State Park Very Merry Coastal Grinchmas Dec. 5 & 12

Free Gulf State Park Very Merry Coastal Grinchmas Dec. 5 & 12. This year, the Gulf State Park Very Merry Coastal Grinchmas will be held on consecutive Sundays, Dec. 5 & Dec. 12, from 5-8 p.m. at the Learning Campus and Woodside Restaurant, located at 20249 State Park Road. One of the island’s most popular Christmas events, Grinchmas is a free holiday jubilee the whole family will enjoy. Send Santa Grinch a letter at the Whoville Post Office. Make an ornament at the Whoville Workshop and enjoy holiday cakes at the Whoville Pancake House. Treats also include Whoville canes and $1 presents at the Whoville Secret Santa Shop. Stroll over to Woodside Restaurant and its beautiful and expansive outside patio for cookie decorating, face painting, smores by the fire pit and lots of games and family fun. The Grinch and the mayor of Whoville are looking forward to welcoming all visitors to the festive event.
LIFESTYLE
Tacky Jacks Spirit Night Benefits Orange Beach Elementary

Tacky Jacks Spirit Night Benefits Orange Beach Elementary. Meagan Skipper Hoven presents a check to Ashley Orrell with the Orange Beach Elementary PTO and Mary Katherine Law the school principal. Tacky Jacks/ Orange Beach Spirit night was held earlier in November and a percentage of income from Tacky Jacks that night was given to the school.
Robertsdale Christmas Parade slated Dec. 4

The 2021 Robertsdale Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 beginning at Robertsdale High School at 5 p.m. The parade route begins on Fairground Rd., goes north on Hwy. 59 and disperses at Honeybee Park. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures after the parade. More info: 251-947-2626.
ROBERTSDALE, AL
Artist application deadline for Ballyhoo Fest is Dec. 31

Artist application deadline for Ballyhoo Fest is Dec. 31. Artist applications are now being accepted for the Ballyhoo Fine Arts Festival, which will be March 5-6 at the Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores. The deadline for entering is December 31, 2021. Artists can enter by visiting www.ballyhoofestival.org. Artists will be juried and $3000 in cash prizes will be awarded.
GULF SHORES, AL
Santa will drop into Flora-Bama at noon on Dec. 11

Santa will drop into Flora-Bama at noon on Dec. 11. The annual Flora-Bama Santa Drop will be on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. at the beach and in the big tent at the world famous lounge on the state line. Santa will skydive onto the beach then jump in line in the tent for free Santa pics. It doesn’t matter how old you are, you can still sit on Santa’s lap and ask for whatever you want. Prior to Santa’s arrival at noon, the ‘Bama staff will coordinate kids crafts, games, face painting, juice and sweet treats. All for free. The ‘Bama’s possible-probable musicians will play live music featuring holiday tunes for the kiddos.
FESTIVAL

