Make It To Line Run Dec. 18 at Flora-Bama

Pleasure Island Junior Women’s Club Winter Cocktail Wine & Whiskey Dec. 3 at Gulf Place. The Pleaure Island Junior Woman’s Club will host its Third Annual Winter Cocktail Wine & Whiskey at the Gulf Place Penthouse in support of its Clothe the Children program on Dec. 3 t 6 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be used to provide many underprivileged children in our community with uniforms and other essential clothing items needed for a successful school year. Tickets are $100 each and include four premium brand wine or whiskey tastings, hors d’ ouvres, live music and lots of silent auction goodies from local businesses. This is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds support children in need within the Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Foley areas. The PIJWC is a community of women who join forces to clothe local children in need and pursue various area philanthropies. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit the club’s facebook page or pleasureislandjwc.com.

4 DAYS AGO