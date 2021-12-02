ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suncity shares slide further after Macau gaming rooms shut

By Reuters
 4 days ago
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares in Macau’s Suncity Group Holdings Ltd tumbled in resumed trade on Thursday after gaming rooms linked to the group were shut following the arrest of its former CEO and chairman, Alvin Chau. Chau, also the founder of Macau’s biggest junket operator which brings in high...

Blue Monday? Bitcoin tumbles 5% after weekend battering

HONG KONG – Bitcoin tumbled almost 5% on Monday as the start of the week offered little respite to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after a bruising weekend where at one point it lost over a fifth of its value. The rout sent bitcoin’s price and the amount invested in bitcoin...
STOCKS
Alibaba appoints Toby Xu as new chief financial officer

(Reuters) – Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said Toby Xu, will succeed Maggie Wu as the company’s chief financial officer from April, a move it described as part of the company’s leadership succession plan. Xu joined Alibaba from PWC three years ago and was appointed deputy chief financial officer in July...
BUSINESS
Asia lags as U.S., Euro stock futures rally

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian share markets lagged a bounce in U.S. and European futures on Monday, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices. November’s mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations of a more aggressive tightening...
STOCKS
