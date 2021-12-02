ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran makes nuclear advance despite talks to salvage 2015 deal

 4 days ago
VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has started producing enriched uranium with more efficient advanced centrifuges at its Fordow plant dug into a mountain, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Wednesday, further eroding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during talks with the West on saving it. The announcement appeared to undercut indirect...

