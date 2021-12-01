ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Channel Gives Series Order to Marsai Martin's Coming-of-Age Comedy 'Saturdays'

Cover picture for the articleMarsai Martin has another accomplishment to add to her impressive list of successes. On Tuesday, Disney gave the Black-ish star's coming-of-age comedy series, Saturdays, a series order. Martin serves as executive producer of the series under her Genius Entertainment production company. "We're thrilled to be in business with Marsai,...

Octavia Spencer Dishes on Her 'Yellowstone' Obsession (Exclusive)

Octavia Spencer is a hardcore superfan. The celebrated actress isn't shy about expressing her love for the outdoorsy dramaYellowstone. Spencer spoke with ET's Matt Cohen on Tuesday, at the Los Angeles premiere of her new sci-fi drama Encounter, and was asked about her outspoken appreciation for the Kevin Costner-led series.
Disney Channel Cancels Cult-Favorite Series Right After Season 2 Finale

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables star Nathan Lovejoy celebrated the show's second-season finale last night by sharing a number of behind-the-scenes photos to his Instagram account, but fans who flipped through them and read the caption were disappointed to learn that the Disney Channel animated series will not return for a third outing. In a heartfelt post, Lovejoy thanked his co-stars, the series' producers, and Elise Allen, whose book inspired the series. In addition to Lovejoy, the series starred Kylie Cantrall in the title role as Gabby, alongside Maxwell Acee Donovan, Callan Farris, Coco Christo, and Valery Ortiz.
First Trailer for Coming-of-Age Dramedy Autism Series 'As We See It'

"Are you trying to invite me to your party?" Amazon has unveiled a trailer for their intriguing new series debuting in January titled As We See It, a "coming-of-age dramedy with a fresh perspective" about friends with autism. "Based on an Israeli format created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman, 'As We See It' follows Jack, Harrison, and Violet, twenty-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance." Rick Glassman and Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien star as the three friends; they're joined by Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet's brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack's father. It looks good! Funny and sweet and uplifting.
As We See It Trailer Introduces a Coming-of-Age Series About Life on the Autism Spectrum

Prime Video has released the first trailer for their upcoming comedy-drama series. In a press release Amazon described the series as following three “twenty-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.”
New Disney Animated Comedy HAILEY'S ON IT!

Disney has announced a new animated comedy, Hailey’s On It! Starring Auli'i Cravalho as Hailey, Manny Jacinto as Scott, Hailey's best friend; and Gary Anthony Williams as Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future. Created and executive produced by longtime writing and producing partners Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton the series is slated to debut in 2023. Here’s the official synopsis:
Netflix Orders Blockbuster Video Workplace Comedy Series Starring Randall Park

The irony with this is almost too painful. Ramos states that “getting to make a show about a place I love, with my friends Jackie and David, and Randall Park as our star is a dream come true, somehow feels like an understatement. I could not be more grateful to Jim and Megan at Universal for supporting this project since day one and Tracey, Andy, and the whole team at Netflix for being on board with so many weird jokes.”
Marsai Martin and Her Mom Got Their Lives to New Edition and New Kids on the Block at the AMAs

Marsai Martin and her mom getting their lives to New Edition and New Kids on the Block's performance at the American Music Awards was such a pure reaction. The two reminded me of me and my mother, because I definitely couldn't resist dancing in my seat when the legendary boy bands hit the stage on Sunday! Between the iconic choreography, matching outfits, and nostalgic hits, who could stay in their seat during that incredible Battle of Boston?!
Here’s Everything Coming To Disney+ In December

The holidays are here, which means it’s time for Disney+ to break out the snow-themed specials and holiday fun. Although the streaming service kicked off new holiday titles in November, the year’s final month is also studded with new movies, new episodes, and new series. So, gather around as the sun goes down at 4 p.m. every day for the next month and settle in to see what Disney has packaged up for our pleasure. Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2021, both holiday-themed and non.
HBO’s ‘The Idol,’ Starring The Weeknd, Snags Series Order

The HBO drama series created by Grammy winner The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson (Euphoria) has officially received a series order, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Idol will star The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp (The King, Troye Sivan (Boy Erased), Nico Hiraga (Moxie), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Showgirls), and most recently, Suzanna Son (Red Rocket).
Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest Returns This Friday on Disney Channel with ZOMBIES Stars

Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest is returning for a second year. This year, ZOMBIES stars Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Meg Donnelly and Trevor Tordjman will be competing in this overnight holiday adventure that is full of challenges. The quest this year is taking place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios after dark and happens during Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary celebration. Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest is hosted by actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown. This will be a night of new challenges and obstacles throughout several iconic and immersive attractions.
‘Abbott Elementary’: Creator & Star Quinta Brunson Says Comedy Series Gives Public School Teachers The On-Screen Depth They Deserve – TCA

Quinta Brunson brings the mockumentary back to school with her upcoming ABC comedy Abbott Elementary. During the show’s panel at ABC’s Winter TCA press conference on Thursday, Brunson opened up on how she thinks comedy will help audiences earn a better understanding of the public school system and the devoted instructors who work to keep it together. “What I love about the format is that it gives an opportunity for the audience to build a different relationship with the characters. I think teachers deserve that,” Brunson, who also stars in Abbott Elementary, said. “I had seen other teacher shows and it’s...
'Annie Live!' Met With Outpouring of Love From Fans on Social Media

Annie Live! aired Thursday, and fans took to social media to share their love for the hotly anticipated TV production. While live TV productions of Broadway musicals have something of a shaky reputation -- with the oft-maligned The Sound of Music! and Peter Pan Live! getting a lot of criticism at the time -- it seems Annie Live! has managed to truly delight viewers.
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: AMC Orders Supernatural Series for 2022

AMC is doubling down on Anne Rice projects. The cable channel has ordered a new Mayfair Witches series for a late 2022 release. The TV series is based on Rice’s Mayfair Witches trilogy of novels. AMC previously made a deal for the upcoming Interview with the Vampire TV series which will star Sam Reid.
'Abbott Elementary': Here's Your First Look at ABC's New Workplace Comedy (Exclusive)

Teachers are the heroes of their own story in ABC's new workplace comedy, Abbott Elementary. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the half-hour mockumentary-style series follows a group of dedicated and passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- at a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though the educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love for what they do -- even if they don't particularly care for the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
