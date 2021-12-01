ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny Says He Hasn't 'Gotten Used' to His Fame: 'And Maybe This Is Good'

WUSA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad Bunny may be one of the biggest artists in the world, but he's not bothered by his fame. The 27-year-old singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, admits that he doesn't "understand how people see" him, despite his mega success. "I still haven’t gotten used to...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

Not Assimilating to English Has Become the Secret to Bad Bunny's Success

Latinx artists trying to make their way into the American market by singing in English seems to be a tale as old as time for our community. We've seen Marc Anthony, Shakira, and Enrique Iglesias do it and transition into very successful pop stars. Even the movie Selena highlighted the late Selena Quintanilla's transition into the American market.
MUSIC
Highsnobiety

Bad Bunny Is Busy

With this FRONTPAGE story, we are thrilled to announce Bad Bunny as the cover star to HIGHArt, a new magazine by Highsnobiety available from retailers around the world and our online store. Bad Bunny is busy. It took three tries to get on the phone together, and I’m surprised it...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Five Times Bad Bunny Nailed His Eccentric Style

The loudest man on Planet Earth is the cover star for our debut issue of HIGHArt. Styled by our own Corey Stokes, Bad Bunny stands against a grey Miami sky wearing a predominantly black outfit. But don't be fooled into thinking that the monochrome theme of this look means that he had dressed down from his usual eccentric uniform. Just as the look he wore to the 2021 Grammy Awards proved, an all-black look for Latin rap superstar is by no means a quiet statement. Huge feather sleeves, yellow crocs, and a massive disco ball ensure that all eyes are on the musician.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Stranger

It Doesn't Matter if House of Gucci Is Good or Bad

Ridley Scott's House of Gucci is ridiculous, but it's one helluva good time. For nearly three hours, Scott subjects viewers to a probably offensive array of "Italian" accents (e.g. “Never confuse shit with choco-lato”), sex in sweaty offices, Jared Leto chewing the absolute fuck out of the scenery while doing his best Mario impression, gaudy jewelry, expansive vistas, 1980s music, and decent-looking Gucci fakes. Remarkably, the whole affair never quite strays into the expected camp territory.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ewrestlingnews.com

Top Dolla Says He’ll Now Be Using ‘Franc’ As His New Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis (Top Dolla) took to Twitter today and posted a video where he revealed that his new ring name will be Fran¢. In his video, he said,. Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is Fran¢, and if you didn’t know, now you know. Look, pardon me if I don’t seem to be in the holiday spirit. See, I used to believe in this fake ass jolly old St. Nick that didn’t do anything but take the credit for my family’s actual hard work. See, my dad made me volunteer at homeless shelters, especially during the holiday season, so that I can understand just how quickly everything can go sideways in these cold, dark streets. Honestly, that’s why I’m not shocked that even in a field full of snowflakes, the so-called meteorologists still lack the capability of being able to identify the ones with ‘remarkable characteristics.’ That’s why this Black Friday, I’m buying. I’m buying stock in me and one thing for sure, two things for certain. It damn sure ain’t gonna be no barking. Now go ahead and say the name that make the shorties go crazy. The most shady, Fran¢y baby. Happy holidays.
WWE
arcamax.com

Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021 while Olivia Rodrigo has top song

Bad Bunny hopped to the top of Spotify’s most-streamed list yet again. The Puerto Rican rapper led all artists worldwide with more than 9.1 billion streams on the music service in 2021, Spotify announced Wednesday. The company didn’t release every individual performer’s streaming totals, but said Bad Bunny’s lofty number...
MUSIC
PopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Belts Her Heart Out in Emotional "On My Way" Video

After delivering a debut performance of "On My Way" at the American Music Awards last month, Jennifer Lopez has released the accompanying video for the track. On Dec. 3, the multihyphenate dropped the visual for the song, which shows Lopez belting her heart out in a series of gorgeous outfits in front of a screen playing scenes from her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me. The film also stars Maluma, who plays J Lo's character's cheating fiancé, and Owen Wilson, who ends up marrying J Lo's character instead. "On My Way" will be featured on the film's soundtrack, and the movie is expected to hit theaters on Feb. 11, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Scott Disick Celebrates Hanukkah With His and Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

Scott Disick is getting in some holiday traditions with his three kids. The 38-year-old businessman took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah with his and Kourtney Kardashian's children -- sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9. "Family first," Scott captioned...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop looking at Jennifer Lopez’s overlined lips

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez slay. The singer posted a couple of fire pictures on Instagram featuring one of the most beautiful makeup glams we’ve ever seen. For an evening in Las Vegas, J-Lo wore a stunning grey-toned smoky eye with fluttery lashes and perfectly groomed eyebrows. Her skin was also incredibly glowy, something that her go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips puts down to keeping it hydrated. But it’s Jennifer's lips we can’t stop looking at – in the best way possible.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Clayton Echard Says He 'Did Find Love' on 'The Bachelor'

Clayton Echard found love on The Bachelor! One day after Clayton was confirmed as the franchise's next leading man, the 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep appeared on Good Morning America, and teased what fans can expect from his journey. "I did find love," he confirmed. "I was a little skeptical going...
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

'Abbott Elementary': Here's Your First Look at ABC's New Workplace Comedy (Exclusive)

Teachers are the heroes of their own story in ABC's new workplace comedy, Abbott Elementary. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the half-hour mockumentary-style series follows a group of dedicated and passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- at a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though the educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love for what they do -- even if they don't particularly care for the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
TV & VIDEOS
WUSA

Dakota Johnson Gave Olivia Colman Her First Tattoo in a Hotel Room After a Dance Party

Dakota Johnson knows how to liven up an after party! The actress apparently does late night tattoo work for her co-stars in hotel rooms. In a recent profile in Town & Country, Johnson reflected on how she and her fellow stars of her new drama The Lost Daughter-- including Olivia Colman and Peter Sarsgaard -- like to throw huge, wild dance parties after screenings of the film.
THEATER & DANCE
WUSA

Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Her Kids Trying to Help a 'Sick' Elf on the Shelf

There's holiday khaos in the Kardashian household courtesy of the kiddos. But the pandemonium provided a healthy dose of cuteness overload. Kim Kardashian West couldn't believe her eyes when she spotted her daughter, Chicago, and niece, Dream, trying to nurse their Elf on the Shelf back to health after the plush toy fell from wherever it was hiding and scouting for Santa Claus. At least that's the story the girls are trying to sell Kim, but she's clearly not buying it.
CELEBRITIES

