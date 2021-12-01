Bad Bunny Says He Hasn't 'Gotten Used' to His Fame: 'And Maybe This Is Good'

Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis (Top Dolla) took to Twitter today and posted a video where he revealed that his new ring name will be Fran¢. In his video, he said,. Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is Fran¢, and if you didn’t know, now you know. Look, pardon me if I don’t seem to be in the holiday spirit. See, I used to believe in this fake ass jolly old St. Nick that didn’t do anything but take the credit for my family’s actual hard work. See, my dad made me volunteer at homeless shelters, especially during the holiday season, so that I can understand just how quickly everything can go sideways in these cold, dark streets. Honestly, that’s why I’m not shocked that even in a field full of snowflakes, the so-called meteorologists still lack the capability of being able to identify the ones with ‘remarkable characteristics.’ That’s why this Black Friday, I’m buying. I’m buying stock in me and one thing for sure, two things for certain. It damn sure ain’t gonna be no barking. Now go ahead and say the name that make the shorties go crazy. The most shady, Fran¢y baby. Happy holidays.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO