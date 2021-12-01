ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Channel Gives Series Order to Marsai Martin's Coming-of-Age Comedy 'Saturdays'

Cover picture for the articleMarsai Martin has another accomplishment to add to her impressive list of successes. On Tuesday, Disney gave the Black-ish star's coming-of-age comedy series, Saturdays, a series order. Martin serves as executive producer of the series under her Genius Entertainment production company. "We're thrilled to be in business with Marsai,...

