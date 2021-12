Writing in the Guardian, Jill Filipovic argues that overturning the Roe v. Wade landmark case on abortion rights would be undemocratic. This is nonsense. Indeed, it is an inversion of the actual truth. Overturning Roe would return abortion to the democratic arena, a domain that has been walled off from the issue for the past five decades. The entire point of a constitution (for the 99% who failed to stay awake in civics class) is to list the things that are not to be subject to democracy. Or at least not subject to short-term whims and fancies that can sweep through such a system. It's deliberately hard to change the Constitution for exactly this reason. Support for a change has to be near overwhelming and sustained in order for it to get through the deliberately lengthy and difficult process — precisely so that some populist (insert name of politician you don't like) or movement (ditto) cannot whip up the votes for a year or two to make that change.

