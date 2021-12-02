Who is Avalanche backup emergency goalie Jett Alexander?

Listen to “The Big Game” on Spreaker. The Avalanche are headed to Toronto after a great bounceback effort against Nashville. Aarif and JJ recap the month of November as well as the Avs’ past three games. The guys also preview the upcoming road trip, starting with perhaps the biggest game on the NHL calendar to date on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. With both teams playing at the top of their game, Aarif and JJ share their thoughts on who on the Avalanche could stand out, including a likely return of Nathan MacKinnon. The guys also chat about Jonas Johansson’s better play as of late, Darcy Kuemper’s sluggish week and a potential return to the lineup for Pavel Francouz in the near future. All that and more on this edition of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO