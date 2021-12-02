ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

Man Charged With Manslaughter Following Deadly Crash In Washington County

By Brian Dorman
 4 days ago
A man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after state troopers said he caused a head-on crash on Highway 75 Friday night.

Troopers said 33-year-old Michael Ennis admitted to having a couple beers and an open wine container in his car when he was driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

45-year-old Emily Hood was a passenger in the car that Ennis hit and she died from her injuries.

The driver and another passenger were hurt but have both been released from the hospital.

