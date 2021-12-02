Man Charged With Manslaughter Following Deadly Crash In Washington County
A man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after state troopers said he caused a head-on crash on Highway 75 Friday night.
Troopers said 33-year-old Michael Ennis admitted to having a couple beers and an open wine container in his car when he was driving southbound in the northbound lanes.
45-year-old Emily Hood was a passenger in the car that Ennis hit and she died from her injuries.
The driver and another passenger were hurt but have both been released from the hospital.
Comments / 0