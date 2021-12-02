ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden's vaccine mandate losses mount as 3 federal judges cite executive overreach in 2 days

By Bethany Blankley
Elkhart Truth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden lost three federal challenges to his vaccine mandates in...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 3

John Cullen
3d ago

funny how dems holler for HERE BODY HER CHOICE..when they want to let a woman kill a baby.. but when anyone hollers its my body and I don't want to inject an experimental drug into my body, then YOU HAVE NO CHOICE.. HUMMM.. GO FIGURE..

Reply
7
Related
Toni Koraza

Biden's Approval Rating Plummets to Historic Lows

President Joe Biden has become almost as unpopular as former President Trump. His presidential ratings marked another sharp decline this month. He is now barely hanging on flaccid 42% approval nationwide. Trump held to his 41.2%, as the most unpopular president since Gallup started measuring ratings in 1945.
Daily Mail

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will join his 50 GOP colleagues backing a resolution challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he intends to cross the aisle and join his Republican counterparts in a challenge to President Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses. A vote is expected next week in the Senate on a 'resolution of disapproval' of the Biden administration's rule that requires businesses...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Missouri State
The Independent

‘This is getting ridiculous’: AOC and progressive lawmakers urge Biden to act on ‘crushing’ student debt

Progressive lawmakers took to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday to demand President Joe Biden cancel student loan debt, which has ballooned to more than $1.8 trillion held among 45 million Americans.Payments on federal student loans have been paused with interest rates set to zero per cent with passage of coronavirus relief legislation in March 2020. That pause was repeatedly extended, but it will come to an end in January 2022, following nearly two years of dramatic financial relief for millions of Americans during the public health crisis and its economic fallout.Most of that outstanding debt...
EDUCATION
clayconews.com

Federal District Court Halts Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors, Rules in Favor of Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee

FRANKFORT, KY – On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 a federal district court granted Attorney General Cameron's request to halt the the Biden Administration's vaccine mandate for federal contractors until the case can be fully litigated in court. The preliminary injunction, issued in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, stops the mandate from taking effect in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Judges#Executive Branch#Mandates#Republican
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Ocasio-Cortez Slams Top Democrats For Not Punishing Boebert For Islamophobic Remarks

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized Democratic House leadership for not punishing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) over her repeated Islamophobic statements targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). “It’s embarrassing that there is any hesitation on this,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Friday. “How can we have different consequences for different kinds of bigotry or incitement?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Watters blasts potential Biden orders: He 'lets COVID caravans' in but I have to quarantine after vacation

Jesse Watters and the panel on "The Five" reacted to the prospect of President Biden announcing new quarantine orders for traveling American citizens, amid expectations his Thursday coronavirus mitigation remarks will also include stricter testing mandates. Biden is reportedly expected to announce an extremely strict testing regimen for U.S. citizens...
U.S. POLITICS
KTSM

District Courts strike down Biden Vaccine Mandates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 6th court of appeals has denied a motion filed by the government to transfer the OSHA vaccine mandate case to a different location. The mandate, which would impact about 85 million employees, was temporarily blocked by a Federal Appeals court after a group of states, including Texas sued the government […]
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Manchin will vote with Senate GOPers to scrap Biden’s biz vax mandate

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Thursday that he would join all 50 of his Republican colleagues in backing a resolution challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private business. “Let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine mandate on private businesses,” Manchin said in a statement. “That’s why...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy