Biden's vaccine mandate losses mount as 3 federal judges cite executive overreach in 2 days

Progressive lawmakers took to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday to demand President Joe Biden cancel student loan debt, which has ballooned to more than $1.8 trillion held among 45 million Americans.Payments on federal student loans have been paused with interest rates set to zero per cent with passage of coronavirus relief legislation in March 2020. That pause was repeatedly extended, but it will come to an end in January 2022, following nearly two years of dramatic financial relief for millions of Americans during the public health crisis and its economic fallout.Most of that outstanding debt...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO