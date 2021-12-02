ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Beyond Proud of WTA”: Novak Djokovic to Billie Jean King; top tennis stars hail WTA’s decision to suspend all tennis activities in China over Peng Shuai Case

By Shubham Bhargava
Cover picture for the articleChina tried misguiding the world into believing that Peng Shuai is completely safe. They came up with ways of manufacturing evidence that can hide the truth. However, much to their disappointment, world leaders and the general public have collectively called them out for their blatant human rights abuse. Earlier,...

AFP

Djokovic says 'fully' supports WTA's China decision over Peng

World number one Novak Djokovic said he supports "fully" the Women's Tennis Association's decision to suspend its tournaments in China over concerns about the safety of female player Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party official of sexual assault. "I support fully the WTA's stance because we don't have enough information about Peng Shuai and her well-being," he said on the sidelines of the David Cup in Madrid on Wednesday, adding her health was of the "utmost importance to the world of tennis". "I think the position of the WTA is very bold and very courageous," the Serbian player said. WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon on Wednesday announced the "immediate suspension" of all its tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.
