“Beyond Proud of WTA”: Novak Djokovic to Billie Jean King; top tennis stars hail WTA’s decision to suspend all tennis activities in China over Peng Shuai Case

World number one Novak Djokovic said he supports "fully" the Women's Tennis Association's decision to suspend its tournaments in China over concerns about the safety of female player Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party official of sexual assault. "I support fully the WTA's stance because we don't have enough information about Peng Shuai and her well-being," he said on the sidelines of the David Cup in Madrid on Wednesday, adding her health was of the "utmost importance to the world of tennis". "I think the position of the WTA is very bold and very courageous," the Serbian player said. WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon on Wednesday announced the "immediate suspension" of all its tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO