Episode 42: Time to reflect

A former Illinois football player who spent two seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints has died, according to authorities in Alabama and media reports in Louisiana. Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday after the 31-year-old was arrested over the weekend on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police, according to jail records from Pickens County in Alabama. He was rebooked Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.

