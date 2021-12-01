ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Episode 42: Time to reflect

The News-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. Sports editor Matt Daniels...

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucson.com

The Wildcast, Episode 362: Reflecting on Jedd Fisch's first season at Arizona

What's next for Arizona after finishing 1-11? The Star's Justin Spears, Michael Lev and Alec White reflect on Jedd Fisch's first season at the UA — and how the Wildcats plan to learn from a rocky — yet optimistic — 2021 season. Plus, a look at the Pac-12 championship and what USC hiring Lincoln Riley means for Arizona and the rest of the Pac-12.
ARIZONA STATE
The News-Gazette

Penny for Your Thoughts 12-6-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Brian Brnhart and Loren Tate are the Monday Morning Quarterbacks after the Illini Basketball win over Rutgers. They also get ready for Basketball vs Iowa tonight with their former Illini guest Sean Harrington.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Spun

Luke Fickell Landed A Big Commitment At Cincinnati Today

College football fans aren’t the only ones taking notice of what coach Luke Fickell is building in Cincinnati. On Tuesday, Fickell and his staff landed a big commitment out of the class of 2023 in linebacker Trevor Carter. Carter is ranked in the ESPN 300. According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The News-Gazette

SportsTalk Hour 2 || 12-7-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Scott Beatty and Evan Conn host. Tonight's guests. Illinois volleyball coach Chris Tamas as the team gets ready to take on Nebraska in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA volleyball tournament. Professor Adrian Burgos Jr. a voting member of the Baseball Hall of Fame Golden Days Era Committee on his recent experience voting.
SPORTS
FanSided

Notre Dame willing to wait for Luke Fickell

As Luke Fickell gets ready for the biggest game of his life, Notre Dame is willing to wait for him. Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati Bearcats are one win away from making the College Football Playoff, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are keeping close tabs on potentially their next head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Fasteners Etc Postgame Show 12-6-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Evan Conn takes your calls and texts after an exciting Illini win at Iowa City, 87-83, over the Hawkeyes!
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Daniels
The News-Gazette

Report: Former Illini, NFL player dies

A former Illinois football player who spent two seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints has died, according to authorities in Alabama and media reports in Louisiana. Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday after the 31-year-old was arrested over the weekend on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police, according to jail records from Pickens County in Alabama. He was rebooked Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NFL
The News-Gazette

Notes | Steady Grandison makes for consistent results with Illini

IOWA CITY, IOWA — Jacob Grandison found himself telling this story recently. The Oakland, Calif., native was in kindergarten when his school had an Olympics day. Medals given out and everything, with CDs on ribbons taking the place of, well, actual gold, silver or bronze. The advice Grandison got from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Inside Illini Football
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reportedly Visiting Notable Program On Tuesday

Just last week, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since then, the four-year starter has visited a number of different schools. This past weekend, Martinez took a trip to Kansas State and is now venturing further west to Cal. 247Sports‘ Collin Kennedy shared details of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The News-Gazette

Ballot breakdown | A new No. 1

Others receiving votes: Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2. SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25. RK., TEAM PREV. 1. Purdue 3. 2. Baylor 4. 3. Duke...
BASKETBALL
The News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Iowa

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. I was back on the road in Iowa City on Monday for the second of two...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy