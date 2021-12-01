ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens HC John Harbaugh comments on performance of OLB Tyus Bowser in 2021

By Steve Rudden
 4 days ago
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser has been stepping up his play in his last few games and it showed in the team’s 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. He finished the game with four total tackles, a sack, and a pass defended as well as a key game-winning stop on Cleveland tight end David Njoku.

Head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Bowser’s performance during the 2021 season, praising the fifth-year player for what he’s done this year in a multitude of roles.

“…He’s just been a steady, really good player all season. Then to finish the game in a different variety of ways is probably very appropriate; he’s rushed the passer, he’s played the run, he’s covered, [and] he’s been a spy. He’s doing everything, and then he finished the game for us. So, he’ll be the closer, I’m sure, in this game for the award.”

It seems like general manager Eric DeCosta made the right decision by re-signing Bowser in the offseason as opposed to paying players such as Matthew Judon or Yannick Ngakoue. Bowser’s deal looks like a steal right now, and the outside linebacker is just beginning to hit his stride in year five.

IN THIS ARTICLE
