ATLANTA --- In an offseason press conference, North Carolina's Hubert Davis alluded to UNC's backcourt of Marcus Paige and Joel Berry in the 2015-16 season that opened his eyes to the advantages of a two-point guard backcourt. He mentioned that rolling out two playmaking, scoring guards together, both proficient at handling the ball, allowed the team to get into its offense and prevent any disruptive press a defense might deploy. On Sunday, after R.J. Davis and Caleb Love led the Tar Heels to a 79-62 win over Georgia Tech, the head coach once again pointed to Paige and Berry when he spoke on why he so likes playing his sophomores together.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO