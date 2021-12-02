ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED FIRM, Encourages Instadose Pharma Corp. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - INSD

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) resulting from allegations that Instadose Pharma may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Instadose Pharma securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2217.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On November 23, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a temporary suspension in the trading of Instadose Pharma Corp. securities due to concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about the company in the marketplace. The SEC specifically noted stock price and volume increases of Instadose stock unsupported by the company's assets and financial information, trading that may be associated with individuals related to a control person at the Company, and operations at the Company's Canadian affiliate.

Shares of Instadose Pharma stock fell more than 13% in intraday trading on November 23, 2021.

