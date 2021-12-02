ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

M&A Disputes To Boom As Complex Deal Structures And Evolving Economic Conditions Define Soaring Market, New BRG Research Finds

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) has released the results of its M&A Disputes Report 2021, which features quantitative and qualitative research providing an outlook on the global M&A disputes landscape. As the M&A market remained extremely strong in 2021 and is expected to stay that way into next year, the data delivers insight into factors driving an increase in disputes. Those factors include innovative deal structures, new investment vehicles, advances in technology and rapidly changing economic conditions.

BRG's inaugural effort from 2020 focused specifically on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This year's report offers a global outlook, adding data and insights from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and North America, as well as APAC, and digs deeper into recurring themes while providing new questions and findings.

The report includes a quantitative survey of 225 lawyers, private equity professionals and corporate finance advisors, and features perspectives from more than 15 of the world's top lawyers working in M&A, disputes and private equity. Outside contributors come from leading firms including Akin Gump, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Latham & Watkins, to name a few.

Key takeaways from this year's report include:

  • The sectors most involved in disputes—hospitality & leisure, life sciences and technology—are the same across regions.
  • Disputes often arise in complex cross-border deals triggering many jurisdictions; however, some markets, including China, South Korea and the US, are considered historically more litigious.
  • The rise in special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in M&A appears poised to lead to more disputes.
  • Increased numbers of private equity deals are continuing to change the landscape of M&A, specifically in relation to how disputes arise and are litigated.
  • Material adverse change (MAC) and material adverse effect (MAE) clauses are popular, though not overwhelmingly popular, ways to guard against post-close disputes.

The report looks at the new issues COVID has presented, resulting in potential disputes dealing with purchase price adjustments and earnout calculations. BRG's research also examines another potentially powerful shift: MAC, MAE and force majeure clauses. Terms that were once simple boilerplate are receiving closer looks, and trends like third-party financial audits are becoming a bigger factor in how deals take shape.

"In a moment with increasingly complex M&A deals, the findings in this report make it abundantly clear that a multidisciplinary approach, built around understanding the fundamental issues at play and the root causes behind disputes, is crucial to get to the bottom of individual disputes," said BRG Managing Director Mustafa Hadi.

Download a copy of the 2021 BRG M&A Disputes Report.

About BRGBerkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ma-disputes-to-boom-as-complex-deal-structures-and-evolving-economic-conditions-define-soaring-market-new-brg-research-finds-301435808.html

SOURCE Berkeley Research Group, LLC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Additive Market Recovery Still Strong In Q3 2021 According To SmarTech Analysis' Latest Data, Market Set For Biggest Q4 In History

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for additive manufacturing technologies and services continued a robust recovery in the third quarter of 2021 according to SmarTech Analysis, with metals expanding about 18 percent compared to 2020 and polymers expanding about 12 percent. The nine month expansion rate for all additive hardware, materials, and outsourced services is estimated to be 15 percent for the first three quarters of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Nine month revenues in 2021 grew about 2 percent over pre-pandemic levels as well. SmarTech has big expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021 with the fourth quarter historically being the biggest of the industry's collective calendar year in terms of revenues.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

European UCaaS Market Report 2021: Technology Developers And Providers Will Continue Innovating At A Rapid Pace And Deliver New Features And Services

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the European UCaaS Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study provides an in-depth analysis of trends, growth factors and growth opportunities in the European UCaaS market. It provides user and revenue forecasts, competitor market share analyses, and...
MARKETS
scitechdaily.com

New Research Reveals the Human and Economic Impacts of COVID-19

New research reveals the economic costs of behavioral responses to the pandemic in the U.S. Throughout its unsteady course, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the behavior of businesses and households. Those behavioral changes, intensified by government actions like mandatory closures, have had a reverberating impact on the U.S. economy. A...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Phenolic Resin Market Worth $14.4 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report " Phenolic Resin Market by Type (Resol, Novolac), Application (Wood Adhesives, Laminates, Foundry & Moldings, Paper Impregnation, Coatings, Insulations), End-Use Industry, and Region ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Phenolic Resin Market is projected to reach USD 14.4 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2021 and 2026. The phenolic resin market is projected to grow from USD 11.7 Billion in 2021 to USD 14.4 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The growth of phenolic resin market is attributed to the increased demand form various industries owing to their enhanced properties such as high heat resistance, high moldability, mechanical strength, low toxicity of smoke, and ability to blend with polymers. For instance, they are extensively used in automotive parts and electrical switches due to high heat resistance. The low thermal conductivity makes phenolic resins suitable for use in insulation materials.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Sensera Systems Signs Enterprise Agreement With PCL Construction For Intelligent Site Monitoring

GOLDEN, Colo., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensera Systems today announced a new enterprise agreement with PCL Construction, a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and in Australia, to provide intelligent jobsite monitoring solutions including jobsite cameras and related services to support project requirements across the company. The agreement also includes integration of Sensera's SiteCloud service and cameras into PCL's Job Site Insights Single Pane of Glass (SPOG).
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market By Type, Material Type, Flow Rate, Application And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market by Type (Single-stage, Two-stage), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Others), Flow Rate (25 - 600 M3H; 600 - 3,000 M3H; 3,000 - 10,000 M3H; Over 10,000 M3H), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Connect The Dots Raises $15M Series A To Eliminate Sales Friction By Harnessing The Power Of Relationships At Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect The Dots, a network intelligence platform that uses AI to map and manage career-long professional relationships, today announced a $15 million Series A funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Cloud Apps Capital Partners and Velvet Sea Ventures. This brings Connect The Dots' total funding to $20 million, which will be used to scale the company's behavior-based relationship graph of all people and companies.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Berkeley Research Group#Brg#Market Trends#Qualitative Research#M A Disputes Report#Apac#Emea#Latham Watkins#Mac
TheStreet

One World Universe, Inc. Buys Additional LAND Within The Sandbox Virtual Metaverse

CEO Jerry C. Craig to Conduct First Interview to Be Released Friday December 10, 2022. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has purchased additional LAND within the Sandbox Virtual metaverse world and is bidding on 3x3 parcels within the OpenSea NFT marketplace.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABA Journal

Firms are desperate for associates amid a booming M&A market

It was in March 2021 when legal recruiter Art Gunther started getting a different kind of call from law firms. It wasn’t hiring partners on the line; instead, he was hearing from heads of mergers and acquisitions departments and capital market groups. They needed quality associates and needed them fast.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
martechseries.com

Market Sampler Launches New Tools for Market Research Professionals

Anyone can use the platform to distribute surveys to over 4 million websites and apps, even without an audience or respondent database. Market Sampler, a market research software startup just released a tool for market researchers and research professionals. Originally, the system was developed for political and public research purposes for various government agencies in the European Union.
SOFTWARE
The Drum

How to navigate the complexity of the marketing ecosystem

Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don't know which half - John Wanamaker. This evolution is characterized in particular by the increasing complexity of marketing. Today's marketers can use a multitude of media, devices and channels to display their ads in a wide variety of formats. This results in various business opportunities, but also many new challenges. For example, it has recently become more difficult to precisely evaluate the performance of advertising due to different data sources or new data privacy guidelines. However, it is crucial for a company's success to measure this impact and understand it holistically.
ECONOMY
drgnews.com

Challenging to find a deal in the grain markets

When it comes to the agriculture grain markets, one market analyst says it’s hard to find a bargain. Bryan Doherty is the Senior Market Advisor & VP of Brokerage Solutions for Total Farm Marketing. He says multiple things are factoring in. Doherty says farmers are 1. producers and 2. inventory...
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Fluorinated Oil Market Planning Structure - Research 2021-2027 | Research Informatic

Fluorinated oil offers characteristics such as superior stability, lubricity and viscosity, providing excellent lubrication and value by reducing expensive relubrication maintenance costs, component failures and machine downtime. Continued research and development efforts and associated technological advances in the area of cost-effective production and processing have driven its market growth over the past decade and growth is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Research Informatic announces the release of the Fluorinated Oil market research report. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years.When compiling this all-encompassing Fluorinated Oil research report, each and every market parameter is taken into account, resulting in precise and accurate market data. The Market report offers remarkable data in Chemicals And Materials industry's growth parameters, the current state of the market in terms of analysis of possible economic situations, and macroeconomic analysis.
INDUSTRY
seniorhousingnews.com

Senior Living M&A Market ‘Wide But Not Deep,’ Development Deals Coming Back

Lenders and investors are again ready to deploy capital into the senior living industry, and for senior living operators and owners looking to grow, 2022 could be a pivotal year. But what capital providers are looking for in a senior living development or acquisition opportunity has changed with the Covid-19...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Engineering Report Gives Electra Green Light For Battery Recycling

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") today announced positive results from engineering studies and metallurgical test work for lithium-ion battery recycling. The Company intends to commence refining the key components of electric vehicle batteries, known as black mass, in mid-2022 as the second phase of a four-part strategy to become a low carbon North American battery materials park that will include battery grade nickel and cobalt, battery recycling and precursor manufacturing. Electra is poised to become one of the first companies to treat recycled battery materials using existing infrastructure and equipment at its Canadian hydrometallurgical complex.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy