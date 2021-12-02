ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STTK BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Shattuck Labs, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - STTK

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) resulting from allegations that Shattuck may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Shattuck securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2212.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On November 9, 2021, before trading hours, Shattuck issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and providing corporate updates. Among other things, Shattuck reported that "[i]n November 2021, Shattuck and Takeda [Pharmaceutical Company Limited] mutually agreed to termination of the Collaboration Agreement for SL-279252 and SL-115154, originally executed in 2017. Shattuck is no longer required to satisfy any remaining performance obligations, the Company will not make any payments to or receive any future milestone or royalty payments from Takeda, and all options to license and rights of first negotiation held by Takeda under the Collaboration Agreement were terminated." Further, Shattuck reported the appointment of a new chairman of the Company's Board of Directors following the resignation of the former chairman in October 2021.

On this news, Shattuck's stock price fell $5.45 per share, or 28%, to close at $13.59 per share on November 9, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles.

