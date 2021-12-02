ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors Of An Investigation Into The Fairness Of The Sale Of SWK Holdings Corporation To Paloma Partners VI Holdings, LLC

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased SWK Holdings Corporation ("SWK" or the "Company") (SWKH) stock prior to November 24, 2021.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of SWKto Carlson Capital, L.P. ("Carlson"). Under the terms of the merger, Carlson will acquire all shares of SWK not already owned by Carlson for a price of $19.00 per share, payable in cash.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The SWK merger investigation concerns whether the Board of SWK has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq.55 Broadway, 10th Floor New York, NY 10006Tel: (212) 363-7500Fax: (212) 363-7171 www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-reminds-investors-of-an-investigation-into-the-fairness-of-the-sale-of-swk-holdings-corporation-to-paloma-partners-vi-holdings-llc-301435826.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

